Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 5.91% for the Whole Year of 2019

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.819 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 100.190 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.28% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 405.006 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.91% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 388.182 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.38% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.00 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.35% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 216.438 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.4% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.92 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. The growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide in 2019 showed a significant decline compared to that of the previous year;

2. Wind-power, nuclear power and hydro-power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:





Power Generation



Electricity Sold



October to

January to

October to

January to



December

December

December

December

Region 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.641 -0.96% 13.972 4.28% 3.504 1.17% 13.082 4.14% Coal-fired 3.261 -1.91% 12.655 3.04% 3.113 -0.14% 11.788 2.81% Wind-power 0.354 9.69% 1.186 14.11% 0.364 14.90% 1.164 14.07% PV 0.026 -13.79% 0.131 69.93% 0.027 -7.68% 0.130 71.40% Jilin Province 2.427 2.77% 10.390 3.36% 2.286 3.00% 9.793 3.04% Coal-fired 2.075 2.84% 9.039 3.39% 1.948 3.20% 8.495 3.06% Wind-power 0.280 5.70% 1.019 4.55% 0.271 4.96% 0.990 4.26% Hydro-power 0 -100.00% 0.042 -45.39% 0 -100.00% 0.041 -44.97% PV 0.013 -0.67% 0.061 55.55% 0.013 -0.51% 0.060 57.75% Biomass power 0.059 -7.90% 0.229 4.29% 0.053 -8.44% 0.207 3.74% Liaoning Province 4.855 12.38% 19.163 -1.97% 4.514 13.18% 17.842 -1.79% Coal-fired 4.711 12.76% 18.599 -2.03% 4.371 13.54% 17.285 -1.86% Wind-power 0.109 33.21% 0.376 7.42% 0.109 33.37% 0.374 7.48% Hydro-power 0.001 -94.16% 0.029 -51.50% 0.001 -94.20% 0.028 -51.65% PV 0.033 -7.86% 0.160 2.95% 0.032 -2.37% 0.156 3.44% Inner Mongolia 0.068 0.33% 0.220 -9.28% 0.067 0.13% 0.218 -9.29% Wind-power 0.068 0.33% 0.220 -9.28% 0.067 0.13% 0.218 -9.29% Hebei Province 3.025 -12.26% 12.911 -3.81% 2.808 -13.39% 12.061 -4.29% Coal-fired 2.927 -13.34% 12.638 -3.71% 2.730 -14.00% 11.813 -4.08% Wind-power 0.087 45.23% 0.220 -8.90% 0.067 18.30% 0.196 -15.35% PV 0.012 -3.55% 0.054 -5.63% 0.011 -0.76% 0.053 -4.09% Gansu Province 3.497 15.38% 11.432 -3.29% 3.311 15.12% 10.841 -3.38% Coal-fired 2.977 16.33% 9.391 -4.36% 2.814 16.50% 8.859 -4.46% Wind-power 0.520 10.21% 2.041 2.04% 0.497 7.93% 1.982 1.76% Ningxia 0.004 -5.46% 0.023 4.81% 0.004 -1.42% 0.022 5.38% PV 0.004 -5.46% 0.023 4.81% 0.004 -1.42% 0.022 5.38% Beijing 2.303 0.65% 8.464 -0.67% 2.158 0.76% 8.041 -0.56% Coal-fired 0.800 -15.37% 1.456 -13.96% 0.710 -15.34% 1.291 -13.87% Combined Cycle 1.503 11.92% 7.008 2.62% 1.448 11.13% 6.750 2.47% Tianjin 2.147 15.38% 6.941 -7.50% 2.021 15.34% 6.523 -7.37% Coal-fired 1.655 35.68% 5.401 -6.76% 1.542 36.64% 5.028 -6.55% Combined Cycle 0.491 -23.22% 1.537 -10.02% 0.478 -23.23% 1.493 -10.03% PV 0.001 -36.92% 0.003 5.69% 0.001 -9.99% 0.003 1.92%























Power Generation



Electricity Sold



October to

January to

October to

January to



December

December

December

December

Region 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Shanxi Province 3.529 4.09% 11.364 4.11% 3.305 4.02% 10.594 3.91% Coal-fired 2.524 1.00% 9.095 3.27% 2.325 0.67% 8.387 3.00% Combined Cycle 0.922 5.71% 2.118 4.17% 0.898 5.68% 2.061 4.26% PV 0.083 336.35% 0.152 99.93% 0.083 341.32% 0.146 92.63% Shandong Province 22.256 -10.98% 85.939 -12.04% 22.186 -6.58% 83.267 -9.15% Coal-fired 21.961 -11.19% 84.747 -12.16% 21.907 -6.76% 82.111 -9.26% Wind-power 0.214 13.37% 0.780 -6.63% 0.203 17.40% 0.748 -4.73% PV 0.081 -1.93% 0.412 7.33% 0.076 -7.03% 0.408 7.88% Henan Province 4.965 -21.07% 22.009 -18.71% 4.688 -20.88% 20.735 -18.74% Coal-fired 4.800 -17.84% 21.098 -16.28% 4.539 -17.51% 19.866 -16.14% Combined Cycle 0.022 -94.56% 0.424 -75.77% 0.021 -94.61% 0.413 -75.87% Wind-power 0.138 219.92% 0.463 372.13% 0.123 358.88% 0.431 381.82% PV 0.005 -19.30% 0.025 -1.72% 0.005 -13.99% 0.024 -3.17% Jiangsu Province 9.312 -9.27% 39.482 -7.43% 8.829 -7.74% 37.387 -7.56% Coal-fired 7.959 -7.39% 33.188 -4.64% 7.510 -5.33% 31.257 -4.59% Combined Cycle 0.817 -33.82% 4.514 -24.88% 0.802 -33.84% 4.426 -24.88% Wind-power 0.512 24.23% 1.664 -4.76% 0.487 21.21% 1.590 -6.54% PV 0.024 4.73% 0.117 25.82% 0.030 31.87% 0.115 26.86% Shanghai 4.291 28.48% 17.606 -3.16% 4.047 28.50% 16.636 -3.20% Coal-fired 4.097 34.43% 15.584 -4.54% 3.858 34.70% 14.664 -4.61% Combined Cycle 0.194 -33.57% 2.022 8.98% 0.189 -33.77% 1.972 8.79% Chongqing 2.314 3.15% 9.903 -0.48% 2.154 3.64% 9.228 0.05% Coal-fired 2.122 7.50% 8.293 -3.10% 1.967 7.99% 7.659 -2.72% Combined Cycle 0.130 -46.75% 1.377 1.25% 0.127 -46.72% 1.342 1.17% Wind-power 0.062 147.40% 0.233 628.65% 0.060 218.55% 0.227 840.19% Zhejiang Province 6.865 23.68% 25.745 -4.97% 6.597 23.83% 24.707 -4.98% Coal-fired 6.660 25.23% 25.076 -4.86% 6.395 25.44% 24.052 -4.86% Combined Cycle 0.194 -12.54% 0.609 -9.58% 0.190 -12.39% 0.596 -9.68% PV 0.011 -4.99% 0.060 -3.33% 0.011 -5.11% 0.059 -2.85% Hubei Province 4.539 -0.30% 20.032 14.35% 4.273 -0.24% 18.840 14.98% Coal-fired 4.344 -0.07% 19.253 15.04% 4.081 0.00% 18.078 15.33% Wind-power 0.167 5.10% 0.577 25.90% 0.164 5.50% 0.567 43.05% Hydro-power 0.024 -45.10% 0.180 -40.43% 0.023 -45.22% 0.174 -40.73% PV 0.004 10.64% 0.022 -0.25% 0.004 3.90% 0.022 -0.33%

























Power Generation



Electricity Sold



October to

January to



October to

January to



December

December



December

December

Region 2019 Change 2019

Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Hunan Province 3.090 14.28% 11.355

-0.48% 2.900 14.33% 10.636 -0.56% Coal-fired 2.944 18.68% 10.466

-0.41% 2.756 18.95% 9.759 -0.50% Wind-power 0.114 -9.85% 0.528

-3.15% 0.112 -9.67% 0.522 -3.06% Hydro-power 0.027 -70.97% 0.335

3.18% 0.026 -71.26% 0.329 3.23% PV 0.006 10.46% 0.027

-17.10% 0.005 25.40% 0.026 -15.58% Jiangxi Province 5.475 7.22% 20.756

-1.66% 5.242 7.12% 19.856 -1.65% Coal-fired 5.317 6.54% 20.171

-2.65% 5.091 6.50% 19.285 -2.66% Wind-power 0.158 36.97% 0.585

52.02% 0.151 33.27% 0.571 51.81% Anhui Province 1.370 -14.55% 5.922

-3.72% 1.309 -14.90% 5.640 -3.96% Coal-fired 1.284 -15.06% 5.536

-4.15% 1.224 -15.45% 5.257 -4.52% Wind-power 0.081 -8.87% 0.301

1.12% 0.081 -8.99% 0.298 2.84% Hydro-power 0.004 119.09% 0.085

10.08% 0.004 122.32% 0.085 10.55% Fujian Province 3.125 15.24% 11.048

-11.58% 4.815 87.33% 14.213 20.45% *Coal-fired 3.122 15.22% 11.036

-11.59% 4.812 87.38% 14.201 20.48% PV 0.003 42.80% 0.012

-1.35% 0.003 31.73% 0.012 -3.95% Guangdong Province 5.494 4.47% 22.380

-12.74% 5.258 3.95% 21.396 -12.81% Coal-fired 5.488 4.45% 22.358

-12.75% 5.252 3.93% 21.374 -12.82% PV 0.006 20.22% 0.022

0.31% 0.006 18.51% 0.022 -0.62% Guangxi 0.117 53.53% 0.388

14.53% 0.111 53.93% 0.368 13.04% Combined Cycle 0.081 6.91% 0.273

-19.38% 0.078 7.69% 0.261 -19.94% Wind-power 0.035 – 0.115

– 0.033 – 0.107 -19.94% Yunnan Province 1.465 46.98% 4.358

-2.07% 1.344 44.23% 4.006 -3.38% Coal-fired 1.312 62.12% 3.707

-4.59% 1.195 59.39% 3.373 -6.21% Wind-power 0.141 -25.15% 0.601

6.43% 0.137 -24.96% 0.584 6.33% Hydro-power 0.013 – 0.050

– 0.013 – 0.049 – Guizhou Province 0.049 -18.21% 0.217

9.94% 0.047 -19.73% 0.212 9.35% Wind-power 0.048 -19.79% 0.216

9.46% 0.047 -19.73% 0.212 9.35% PV 0.001 – 0.001

– 0 – 0 – Hainan Province 2.595 -26.31% 12.983

-0.47% 2.411 -26.45% 12.036 -0.76% Coal-fired 2.447 -28.70% 12.496

-1.10% 2.267 -28.94% 11.559 -1.42% Combined Cycle 0.075 7,381.70% 0.174

626.11% 0.073 13,431.48% 0.169 633.43% Wind-power 0.037 -1.47% 0.098

0.91% 0.037 -0.58% 0.096 0.64% Hydro-power 0.011 -65.00% 0.110

-51.86% 0.011 -64.90% 0.108 -52.05% PV 0.024 26.64% 0.105

75.32% 0.024 -24.29% 0.104 74.74% Total 102.819 -0.86% 405.006

-5.91% 100.190 2.28% 388.182 -4.38%

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year (22.1%). The accumulated power generation in 2019 accounted for a market share of 20.7%, representing a decrease of 0.4 percentage point compared to the same period last year (21.1%). The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.

The Company put into operation the following projects in the fourth quarter:

Project Name Location Generation capacity of new project (unit: MW) Shareholding

ratio held by the Company Siping Wind Power Jilin 6 100% Ganhekou Wind Power Gansu 50 100% Dezhou Dingzhuang Wind Power Shandong 52 80% Puyang Wind Power Henan 90 100% Mianchi Wind Power Henan 31 100% Xiayi Wind Power Henan 10 100% Zhenyao Wind Power Henan 32 96.52% Dafeng Offshore Wind Power Jiangsu 230.2 100% Daguzhai Wind Power Jiangxi 94 100% Lianping Wind Power Hunan 65 80% Ruicheng County Monan Photovoltaic Shanxi 150 100% Yueyang Sanhuihu Photovoltaic Hunan 20 55% Shangrao Poyang Photovoltaic Jiangxi 159.7 50.47% Guanling Wulonggu Photovoltaic Guizhou 80 100% Dapan Mountain Booster Station

Rooftop Photovoltaic Guizhou 0.52 100% Jiaoziding Booster Station Rooftop

Photovoltaic Guizhou 0.4 100% Xixiu Distributed Photovoltaic Guizhou 8.2 100%

Meanwhile, the Company's Henan Luoyang Yangguang Thermal Power (270 MW in total) had completed the liquidation process and Shandong Laizhou Wind Power (53.25 MW in total) had completed the resale in accordance with the previous agreement. The two plants were no longer included in the installation statistics of the Company.

In addition, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Based on the above, as at 31 December 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,924 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,676 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,924 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,676 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

