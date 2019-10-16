Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 7.52% for the First Three Quarters of 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first three quarters of 2019.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 106.812 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.31% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 102.957 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.99% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 302.187 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 7.52% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 287.989 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.44% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.69 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.14% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 146.471 billion kwh, with a ratio of 51.23% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.87 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. For the first three quarters of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nationwide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;

2. Hydro-power, wind-power and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

July to

January to

July to

January to

September

September

September

September

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.612

29.42%

10.331

6.28%

3.362

29.50%

9.578

5.27%

Coal-fired

3.379

31.37%

9.395

4.87%

3.145

32.18%

8.675

3.91%

Wind-power

0.200

6.06%

0.831

16.11%

0.186

-0.15%

0.801

13.69%

PV

0.033

5.43%

0.105

123.38%

0.031

1.00%

0.103

121.02%

Jilin Province

2.988

14.84%

7.963

3.54%

2.816

14.34%

7.507

3.05%

Coal-fired

2.750

18.44%

6.964

3.56%

2.591

18.07%

6.547

3.01%

Wind-power

0.149

-22.04%

0.739

4.12%

0.143

-22.66%

0.718

4.00%

Hydro-power

0.015

-52.53%

0.042

-43.92%

0.014

-52.46%

0.041

-43.68%

PV

0.015

19.13%

0.048

83.66%

0.015

16.21%

0.047

87.43%

Biomass power

0.059

33.88%

0.170

9.29%

0.053

31.24%

0.153

8.78%

Liaoning Province

5.553

-5.99%

14.308

-6.04%

5.187

-6.13%

13.328

-6.00%

Coal-fired

5.442

-6.19%

13.888

-6.20%

5.077

-6.34%

12.913

-6.17%

Wind-power

0.059

1.04%

0.267

-0.10%

0.058

0.41%

0.265

-0.27%

Hydro-power

0.013

9.68%

0.027

-22.25%

0.013

8.78%

0.027

-22.28%

PV

0.040

10.39%

0.126

6.22%

0.039

8.15%

0.124

5.09%

Inner Mongolia

0.038

-18.19%

0.152

-13.01%

0.038

-18.76%

0.150

-12.97%

Wind-power

0.038

-18.19%

0.152

-13.01%

0.038

-18.76%

0.150

-12.97%

Hebei Province

3.201

-9.47%

9.886

-0.89%

2.983

-9.83%

9.253

-1.13%

Coal-fired

3.159

-9.35%

9.712

-0.37%

2.942

-9.73%

9.083

-0.63%

Wind-power

0.028

-24.39%

0.132

-26.84%

0.027

-22.94%

0.129

-26.33%

PV

0.014

-4.79%

0.042

-6.19%

0.014

-1.54%

0.041

-4.96%

Gansu Province

2.127

-6.95%

7.935

-9.72%

2.013

-7.06%

7.530

-9.76%

Coal-fired

1.621

-6.73%

6.414

-11.66%

1.520

-6.54%

6.045

-11.84%

Wind-power

0.506

-7.65%

1.521

-0.49%

0.493

-8.64%

1.484

-0.15%

Ningxia

0.008

11.01%

0.019

7.10%

0.008

5.75%

0.019

6.82%

PV

0.008

11.01%

0.019

7.10%

0.008

5.75%

0.019

6.82%

Beijing

2.479

8.95%

6.161

-1.17%

2.404

10.77%

5.883

-1.04%

Coal-fired

0.00

-100.00%

0.656

-12.29%

0.00

-100.00%

0.581

-11.99%

Combined Cycle

2.479

26.20%

5.505

0.34%

2.404

27.09%

5.302

0.33%

Tianjin

1.592

-22.26%

4.794

-15.04%

1.495

-22.20%

4.502

-14.89%

Coal-fired

1.300

-23.28%

3.746

-18.08%

1.211

-23.33%

3.485

-18.01%

Combined Cycle

0.291

-17.13%

1.046

-2.01%

0.283

-17.08%

1.014

-2.10%

PV

0.001

-17.83%

0.003

26.99%

0.001

5.52%

0.003

5.38%











Power Generation

Electricity Sold

July to

January to

July to

January to

September

September

September

September

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Shanxi Province

2.612

-4.40%

7.836

4.12%

2.412

-4.87%

7.289

3.86%

Coal-fired

2.585

-4.69%

6.571

4.17%

2.390

-4.95%

6.062

3.92%

Combined Cycle

0.00

0.00%

1.196

3.01%

0.00

0.00%

1.164

3.20%

PV

0.027

35.22%

0.069

21.12%

0.021

6.04%

0.063

10.90%

Shandong Province

20.970

-24.42%

63.683

-12.42%

20.742

-19.86%

61.076

-10.06%

Coal-fired

20.747

-24.51%

62.786

-12.50%

20.528

-19.91%

60.204

-10.14%

Wind-power

0.111

-28.02%

0.565

-13.94%

0.104

-28.54%

0.545

-10.97%

PV

0.111

2.18%

0.331

9.88%

0.110

4.36%

0.328

10.53%

Henan Province

6.249

-22.84%

17.044

-18.03%

5.897

-22.69%

16.049

-18.08%

Coal-fired

5.936

-17.79%

16.297

-15.81%

5.595

-17.34%

15.327

-15.72%

Combined Cycle

0.216

-74.69%

0.402

-70.23%

0.211

-74.78%

0.392

-70.32%

Wind-power

0.090

427.16%

0.325

416.06%

0.085

405.32%

0.310

394.99%

PV

0.007

-0.63%

0.020

-1.36%

0.007

6.06%

0.019

-0.07%

Jiangsu Province

10.818

-8.82%

30.170

-6.85%

10.217

-9.02%

28.558

-6.99%

Coal-fired

8.702

-8.72%

25.229

-3.75%

8.168

-10.47%

23.747

-4.36%

Combined Cycle

1.699

-6.48%

3.696

-22.57%

1.664

3.57%

3.624

-19.62%

Wind-power

0.381

-20.57%

1.152

-13.77%

0.356

-23.38%

1.102

-15.13%

PV

0.036

5.32%

0.093

34.67%

0.029

-17.35%

0.085

25.18%

Shanghai

4.486

-7.29%

13.314

-10.28%

4.232

-7.27%

12.589

-10.31%

Coal-fired

3.741

-8.15%

11.487

-13.48%

3.506

-8.13%

10.806

-13.61%

Combined Cycle

0.745

-2.69%

1.828

16.93%

0.727

-2.86%

1.783

16.73%

Chongqing

2.387

-25.28%

7.589

-1.58%

2.229

-25.03%

7.075

-1.00%

Coal-fired

1.657

-32.56%

6.171

-6.27%

1.518

-32.79%

5.692

-5.95%

Combined Cycle

0.673

-7.42%

1.247

11.64%

0.656

-7.53%

1.216

11.62%

Wind-power

0.057

466.75%

0.171

1613.18%

0.055

927.07%

0.167

3012.78%

Zhejiang Province

6.847

1.57%

18.880

-12.34%

6.560

1.80%

18.111

-12.40%

Coal-fired

6.595

-0.06%

18.416

-12.46%

6.314

0.14%

17.657

-12.52%

Combined Cycle

0.232

90.28%

0.415

-8.13%

0.227

90.05%

0.406

-8.36%

PV

0.020

-0.54%

0.049

-0.95%

0.020

-1.47%

0.048

-2.30%

Hubei Province

5.784

18.00%

15.493

19.49%

5.426

18.75%

14.568

20.36%

Coal-fired

5.599

19.79%

14.909

20.34%

5.245

19.98%

13.996

20.73%

Wind-power

0.128

19.88%

0.410

36.96%

0.126

55.52%

0.402

67.37%

Hydro-power

0.050

-56.44%

0.157

-39.66%

0.047

-56.85%

0.152

-39.99%

PV

0.008

8.78%

0.018

-2.67%

0.008

13.89%

0.017

-1.34%












Power Generation

Electricity Sold

July to

January to

July to

January to

September

September

September

September

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Hunan Province

3.295

3.61%

8.265

-5.06%

3.084

3.89%

7.736

-5.19%

Coal-fired

3.125

4.51%

7.521

-6.31%

2.917

4.87%

7.003

-6.51%

Wind-power

0.089

-4.58%

0.414

-1.14%

0.088

-4.47%

0.410

-1.07%

Hydro-power

0.071

-16.87%

0.309

32.46%

0.070

-17.33%

0.303

32.87%

PV

0.010

-11.45%

0.021

-22.21%

0.010

-11.06%

0.021

-22.26%

Jiangxi Province

6.019

1.04%

15.281

-4.49%

5.750

1.12%

14.614

-4.45%

Coal-fired

5.881

0.12%

14.853

-5.57%

5.614

0.12%

14.194

-5.57%

Wind-power

0.138

66.07%

0.428

58.43%

0.135

72.54%

0.420

59.79%

Anhui Province

1.554

-10.82%

4.553

0.10%

1.470

-11.32%

4.331

-0.08%

Coal-fired

1.443

-12.22%

4.252

-0.30%

1.361

-12.85%

4.033

-0.62%

Wind-power

0.078

9.48%

0.220

5.37%

0.077

9.71%

0.218

8.03%

Hydro-power

0.033

21.04%

0.080

7.18%

0.033

23.29%

0.080

7.61%

Fujian Province

3.447

-9.74%

7.922

-19.01%

4.526

25.89%

9.398

1.83%

Coal-fired

3.443

-9.75%

7.913

-19.02%

4.522

25.91%

9.389

1.84%

PV

0.004

0.50%

0.009

-10.18%

0.004

1.94%

0.009

-11.81%

Guangdong Province

6.253

-0.85%

16.886

-17.18%

5.961

-0.35%

16.138

-17.16%

Coal-fired

6.246

-0.85%

16.870

-17.19%

5.955

-0.36%

16.122

-17.17%

PV

0.007

13.89%

0.016

-5.54%

0.007

10.11%

0.016

-6.28%

Guangxi

0.104

9.35%

0.272

2.86%

0.098

8.54%

0.256

1.35%

Combined Cycle

0.072

-24.47%

0.192

-27.26%

0.068

-25.24%

0.183

-27.85%

Wind-power

0.032

0.080

0.031

0.074

Yunnan Province

0.898

1.93%

2.893

-16.24%

0.820

-2.04%

2.661

-17.19%

Coal-fired

0.807

-0.59%

2.395

-22.14%

0.732

-5.12%

2.178

-23.48%

Wind-power

0.062

-9.55%

0.461

22.18%

0.060

-8.69%

0.447

21.89%

Hydro-power

0.029

0.037

0.028

0.036

Guizhou Province

0.025

-24.05%

0.168

17.14%

0.025

-4.31%

0.165

22.10%

Wind-power

0.025

-24.05%

0.168

17.14%

0.025

-4.31%

0.165

22.10%

Hainan Province

3.464

21.09%

10.389

9.10%

3.202

20.88%

9.625

8.75%

Coal-fired

3.298

22.33%

10.049

9.19%

3.039

22.29%

9.292

8.87%

Combined Cycle

0.079

0.099

332.39%

0.076

0.096

328.04%

Wind-power

0.014

9.63%

0.060

0.74%

0.014

8.52%

0.059

1.43%

Hydro-power

0.044

-67.39%

0.099

-49.72%

0.043

-67.49%

0.097

-49.99%

PV

0.030

65.52%

0.081

97.87%

0.029

64.15%

0.080

98.70%

Total

106.812

-8.31%

302.187

-7.52%

102.957

-5.99%

287.989

-6.44%

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's thermal power sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the third quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period last year. The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.

The Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Liaoning Yingkou Cogeneration Wind Farm with a total capacity of 12.5 MW, part of Huaneng Henan Mianchi Wind Farm Project (in which the Company has 60% interest) with a total capacity of 6 MW and part of Huaneng Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm (in which the Company has 96.52% interest) with a total capacity of 14 MW were put into operation in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2019.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,169 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,766 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,169 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,766 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

