Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 7.52% for the First Three Quarters of 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first three quarters of 2019.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 106.812 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.31% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 102.957 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.99% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 302.187 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 7.52% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 287.989 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.44% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.69 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.14% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 146.471 billion kwh, with a ratio of 51.23% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.87 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. For the first three quarters of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nationwide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;

2. Hydro-power, wind-power and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:





Power Generation



Electricity Sold



July to

January to

July to

January to



September

September

September

September

Region 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.612 29.42% 10.331 6.28% 3.362 29.50% 9.578 5.27% Coal-fired 3.379 31.37% 9.395 4.87% 3.145 32.18% 8.675 3.91% Wind-power 0.200 6.06% 0.831 16.11% 0.186 -0.15% 0.801 13.69% PV 0.033 5.43% 0.105 123.38% 0.031 1.00% 0.103 121.02% Jilin Province 2.988 14.84% 7.963 3.54% 2.816 14.34% 7.507 3.05% Coal-fired 2.750 18.44% 6.964 3.56% 2.591 18.07% 6.547 3.01% Wind-power 0.149 -22.04% 0.739 4.12% 0.143 -22.66% 0.718 4.00% Hydro-power 0.015 -52.53% 0.042 -43.92% 0.014 -52.46% 0.041 -43.68% PV 0.015 19.13% 0.048 83.66% 0.015 16.21% 0.047 87.43% Biomass power 0.059 33.88% 0.170 9.29% 0.053 31.24% 0.153 8.78% Liaoning Province 5.553 -5.99% 14.308 -6.04% 5.187 -6.13% 13.328 -6.00% Coal-fired 5.442 -6.19% 13.888 -6.20% 5.077 -6.34% 12.913 -6.17% Wind-power 0.059 1.04% 0.267 -0.10% 0.058 0.41% 0.265 -0.27% Hydro-power 0.013 9.68% 0.027 -22.25% 0.013 8.78% 0.027 -22.28% PV 0.040 10.39% 0.126 6.22% 0.039 8.15% 0.124 5.09% Inner Mongolia 0.038 -18.19% 0.152 -13.01% 0.038 -18.76% 0.150 -12.97% Wind-power 0.038 -18.19% 0.152 -13.01% 0.038 -18.76% 0.150 -12.97% Hebei Province 3.201 -9.47% 9.886 -0.89% 2.983 -9.83% 9.253 -1.13% Coal-fired 3.159 -9.35% 9.712 -0.37% 2.942 -9.73% 9.083 -0.63% Wind-power 0.028 -24.39% 0.132 -26.84% 0.027 -22.94% 0.129 -26.33% PV 0.014 -4.79% 0.042 -6.19% 0.014 -1.54% 0.041 -4.96% Gansu Province 2.127 -6.95% 7.935 -9.72% 2.013 -7.06% 7.530 -9.76% Coal-fired 1.621 -6.73% 6.414 -11.66% 1.520 -6.54% 6.045 -11.84% Wind-power 0.506 -7.65% 1.521 -0.49% 0.493 -8.64% 1.484 -0.15% Ningxia 0.008 11.01% 0.019 7.10% 0.008 5.75% 0.019 6.82% PV 0.008 11.01% 0.019 7.10% 0.008 5.75% 0.019 6.82% Beijing 2.479 8.95% 6.161 -1.17% 2.404 10.77% 5.883 -1.04% Coal-fired 0.00 -100.00% 0.656 -12.29% 0.00 -100.00% 0.581 -11.99% Combined Cycle 2.479 26.20% 5.505 0.34% 2.404 27.09% 5.302 0.33% Tianjin 1.592 -22.26% 4.794 -15.04% 1.495 -22.20% 4.502 -14.89% Coal-fired 1.300 -23.28% 3.746 -18.08% 1.211 -23.33% 3.485 -18.01% Combined Cycle 0.291 -17.13% 1.046 -2.01% 0.283 -17.08% 1.014 -2.10% PV 0.001 -17.83% 0.003 26.99% 0.001 5.52% 0.003 5.38%























Region 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Shanxi Province 2.612 -4.40% 7.836 4.12% 2.412 -4.87% 7.289 3.86% Coal-fired 2.585 -4.69% 6.571 4.17% 2.390 -4.95% 6.062 3.92% Combined Cycle 0.00 0.00% 1.196 3.01% 0.00 0.00% 1.164 3.20% PV 0.027 35.22% 0.069 21.12% 0.021 6.04% 0.063 10.90% Shandong Province 20.970 -24.42% 63.683 -12.42% 20.742 -19.86% 61.076 -10.06% Coal-fired 20.747 -24.51% 62.786 -12.50% 20.528 -19.91% 60.204 -10.14% Wind-power 0.111 -28.02% 0.565 -13.94% 0.104 -28.54% 0.545 -10.97% PV 0.111 2.18% 0.331 9.88% 0.110 4.36% 0.328 10.53% Henan Province 6.249 -22.84% 17.044 -18.03% 5.897 -22.69% 16.049 -18.08% Coal-fired 5.936 -17.79% 16.297 -15.81% 5.595 -17.34% 15.327 -15.72% Combined Cycle 0.216 -74.69% 0.402 -70.23% 0.211 -74.78% 0.392 -70.32% Wind-power 0.090 427.16% 0.325 416.06% 0.085 405.32% 0.310 394.99% PV 0.007 -0.63% 0.020 -1.36% 0.007 6.06% 0.019 -0.07% Jiangsu Province 10.818 -8.82% 30.170 -6.85% 10.217 -9.02% 28.558 -6.99% Coal-fired 8.702 -8.72% 25.229 -3.75% 8.168 -10.47% 23.747 -4.36% Combined Cycle 1.699 -6.48% 3.696 -22.57% 1.664 3.57% 3.624 -19.62% Wind-power 0.381 -20.57% 1.152 -13.77% 0.356 -23.38% 1.102 -15.13% PV 0.036 5.32% 0.093 34.67% 0.029 -17.35% 0.085 25.18% Shanghai 4.486 -7.29% 13.314 -10.28% 4.232 -7.27% 12.589 -10.31% Coal-fired 3.741 -8.15% 11.487 -13.48% 3.506 -8.13% 10.806 -13.61% Combined Cycle 0.745 -2.69% 1.828 16.93% 0.727 -2.86% 1.783 16.73% Chongqing 2.387 -25.28% 7.589 -1.58% 2.229 -25.03% 7.075 -1.00% Coal-fired 1.657 -32.56% 6.171 -6.27% 1.518 -32.79% 5.692 -5.95% Combined Cycle 0.673 -7.42% 1.247 11.64% 0.656 -7.53% 1.216 11.62% Wind-power 0.057 466.75% 0.171 1613.18% 0.055 927.07% 0.167 3012.78% Zhejiang Province 6.847 1.57% 18.880 -12.34% 6.560 1.80% 18.111 -12.40% Coal-fired 6.595 -0.06% 18.416 -12.46% 6.314 0.14% 17.657 -12.52% Combined Cycle 0.232 90.28% 0.415 -8.13% 0.227 90.05% 0.406 -8.36% PV 0.020 -0.54% 0.049 -0.95% 0.020 -1.47% 0.048 -2.30% Hubei Province 5.784 18.00% 15.493 19.49% 5.426 18.75% 14.568 20.36% Coal-fired 5.599 19.79% 14.909 20.34% 5.245 19.98% 13.996 20.73% Wind-power 0.128 19.88% 0.410 36.96% 0.126 55.52% 0.402 67.37% Hydro-power 0.050 -56.44% 0.157 -39.66% 0.047 -56.85% 0.152 -39.99% PV 0.008 8.78% 0.018 -2.67% 0.008 13.89% 0.017 -1.34%

























Region 2019 Change 2019

Change 2019 Change 2019 Change Hunan Province 3.295 3.61% 8.265

-5.06% 3.084 3.89% 7.736 -5.19% Coal-fired 3.125 4.51% 7.521

-6.31% 2.917 4.87% 7.003 -6.51% Wind-power 0.089 -4.58% 0.414

-1.14% 0.088 -4.47% 0.410 -1.07% Hydro-power 0.071 -16.87% 0.309

32.46% 0.070 -17.33% 0.303 32.87% PV 0.010 -11.45% 0.021

-22.21% 0.010 -11.06% 0.021 -22.26% Jiangxi Province 6.019 1.04% 15.281

-4.49% 5.750 1.12% 14.614 -4.45% Coal-fired 5.881 0.12% 14.853

-5.57% 5.614 0.12% 14.194 -5.57% Wind-power 0.138 66.07% 0.428

58.43% 0.135 72.54% 0.420 59.79% Anhui Province 1.554 -10.82% 4.553

0.10% 1.470 -11.32% 4.331 -0.08% Coal-fired 1.443 -12.22% 4.252

-0.30% 1.361 -12.85% 4.033 -0.62% Wind-power 0.078 9.48% 0.220

5.37% 0.077 9.71% 0.218 8.03% Hydro-power 0.033 21.04% 0.080

7.18% 0.033 23.29% 0.080 7.61% Fujian Province 3.447 -9.74% 7.922

-19.01% 4.526 25.89% 9.398 1.83% Coal-fired 3.443 -9.75% 7.913

-19.02% 4.522 25.91% 9.389 1.84% PV 0.004 0.50% 0.009

-10.18% 0.004 1.94% 0.009 -11.81% Guangdong Province 6.253 -0.85% 16.886

-17.18% 5.961 -0.35% 16.138 -17.16% Coal-fired 6.246 -0.85% 16.870

-17.19% 5.955 -0.36% 16.122 -17.17% PV 0.007 13.89% 0.016

-5.54% 0.007 10.11% 0.016 -6.28% Guangxi 0.104 9.35% 0.272

2.86% 0.098 8.54% 0.256 1.35% Combined Cycle 0.072 -24.47% 0.192

-27.26% 0.068 -25.24% 0.183 -27.85% Wind-power 0.032 – 0.080

– 0.031 – 0.074 – Yunnan Province 0.898 1.93% 2.893

-16.24% 0.820 -2.04% 2.661 -17.19% Coal-fired 0.807 -0.59% 2.395

-22.14% 0.732 -5.12% 2.178 -23.48% Wind-power 0.062 -9.55% 0.461

22.18% 0.060 -8.69% 0.447 21.89% Hydro-power 0.029 – 0.037

– 0.028 – 0.036 – Guizhou Province 0.025 -24.05% 0.168

17.14% 0.025 -4.31% 0.165 22.10% Wind-power 0.025 -24.05% 0.168

17.14% 0.025 -4.31% 0.165 22.10% Hainan Province 3.464 21.09% 10.389

9.10% 3.202 20.88% 9.625 8.75% Coal-fired 3.298 22.33% 10.049

9.19% 3.039 22.29% 9.292 8.87% Combined Cycle 0.079 – 0.099

332.39% 0.076 – 0.096 328.04% Wind-power 0.014 9.63% 0.060

0.74% 0.014 8.52% 0.059 1.43% Hydro-power 0.044 -67.39% 0.099

-49.72% 0.043 -67.49% 0.097 -49.99% PV 0.030 65.52% 0.081

97.87% 0.029 64.15% 0.080 98.70% Total 106.812 -8.31% 302.187

-7.52% 102.957 -5.99% 287.989 -6.44%

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's thermal power sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the third quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period last year. The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.

The Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Liaoning Yingkou Cogeneration Wind Farm with a total capacity of 12.5 MW, part of Huaneng Henan Mianchi Wind Farm Project (in which the Company has 60% interest) with a total capacity of 6 MW and part of Huaneng Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm (in which the Company has 96.52% interest) with a total capacity of 14 MW were put into operation in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2019.

Based on the above, as of 30 September 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,169 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,766 MW.

