Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 7.52% for the First Three Quarters of 2019
Oct 16, 2019, 06:42 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first three quarters of 2019.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 106.812 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.31% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 102.957 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.99% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 302.187 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 7.52% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 287.989 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.44% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.69 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.14% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 146.471 billion kwh, with a ratio of 51.23% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.87 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
1. For the first three quarters of the year, the growth rate of the electricity consumption nationwide showed a significant decline compared to the same period last year;
2. Hydro-power, wind-power and nuclear power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;
3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
July to
|
January to
|
July to
|
January to
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.612
|
29.42%
|
10.331
|
6.28%
|
3.362
|
29.50%
|
9.578
|
5.27%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.379
|
31.37%
|
9.395
|
4.87%
|
3.145
|
32.18%
|
8.675
|
3.91%
|
Wind-power
|
0.200
|
6.06%
|
0.831
|
16.11%
|
0.186
|
-0.15%
|
0.801
|
13.69%
|
PV
|
0.033
|
5.43%
|
0.105
|
123.38%
|
0.031
|
1.00%
|
0.103
|
121.02%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.988
|
14.84%
|
7.963
|
3.54%
|
2.816
|
14.34%
|
7.507
|
3.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.750
|
18.44%
|
6.964
|
3.56%
|
2.591
|
18.07%
|
6.547
|
3.01%
|
Wind-power
|
0.149
|
-22.04%
|
0.739
|
4.12%
|
0.143
|
-22.66%
|
0.718
|
4.00%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.015
|
-52.53%
|
0.042
|
-43.92%
|
0.014
|
-52.46%
|
0.041
|
-43.68%
|
PV
|
0.015
|
19.13%
|
0.048
|
83.66%
|
0.015
|
16.21%
|
0.047
|
87.43%
|
Biomass power
|
0.059
|
33.88%
|
0.170
|
9.29%
|
0.053
|
31.24%
|
0.153
|
8.78%
|
Liaoning Province
|
5.553
|
-5.99%
|
14.308
|
-6.04%
|
5.187
|
-6.13%
|
13.328
|
-6.00%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.442
|
-6.19%
|
13.888
|
-6.20%
|
5.077
|
-6.34%
|
12.913
|
-6.17%
|
Wind-power
|
0.059
|
1.04%
|
0.267
|
-0.10%
|
0.058
|
0.41%
|
0.265
|
-0.27%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.013
|
9.68%
|
0.027
|
-22.25%
|
0.013
|
8.78%
|
0.027
|
-22.28%
|
PV
|
0.040
|
10.39%
|
0.126
|
6.22%
|
0.039
|
8.15%
|
0.124
|
5.09%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.038
|
-18.19%
|
0.152
|
-13.01%
|
0.038
|
-18.76%
|
0.150
|
-12.97%
|
Wind-power
|
0.038
|
-18.19%
|
0.152
|
-13.01%
|
0.038
|
-18.76%
|
0.150
|
-12.97%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.201
|
-9.47%
|
9.886
|
-0.89%
|
2.983
|
-9.83%
|
9.253
|
-1.13%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.159
|
-9.35%
|
9.712
|
-0.37%
|
2.942
|
-9.73%
|
9.083
|
-0.63%
|
Wind-power
|
0.028
|
-24.39%
|
0.132
|
-26.84%
|
0.027
|
-22.94%
|
0.129
|
-26.33%
|
PV
|
0.014
|
-4.79%
|
0.042
|
-6.19%
|
0.014
|
-1.54%
|
0.041
|
-4.96%
|
Gansu Province
|
2.127
|
-6.95%
|
7.935
|
-9.72%
|
2.013
|
-7.06%
|
7.530
|
-9.76%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.621
|
-6.73%
|
6.414
|
-11.66%
|
1.520
|
-6.54%
|
6.045
|
-11.84%
|
Wind-power
|
0.506
|
-7.65%
|
1.521
|
-0.49%
|
0.493
|
-8.64%
|
1.484
|
-0.15%
|
Ningxia
|
0.008
|
11.01%
|
0.019
|
7.10%
|
0.008
|
5.75%
|
0.019
|
6.82%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
11.01%
|
0.019
|
7.10%
|
0.008
|
5.75%
|
0.019
|
6.82%
|
Beijing
|
2.479
|
8.95%
|
6.161
|
-1.17%
|
2.404
|
10.77%
|
5.883
|
-1.04%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.00
|
-100.00%
|
0.656
|
-12.29%
|
0.00
|
-100.00%
|
0.581
|
-11.99%
|
Combined Cycle
|
2.479
|
26.20%
|
5.505
|
0.34%
|
2.404
|
27.09%
|
5.302
|
0.33%
|
Tianjin
|
1.592
|
-22.26%
|
4.794
|
-15.04%
|
1.495
|
-22.20%
|
4.502
|
-14.89%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.300
|
-23.28%
|
3.746
|
-18.08%
|
1.211
|
-23.33%
|
3.485
|
-18.01%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.291
|
-17.13%
|
1.046
|
-2.01%
|
0.283
|
-17.08%
|
1.014
|
-2.10%
|
PV
|
0.001
|
-17.83%
|
0.003
|
26.99%
|
0.001
|
5.52%
|
0.003
|
5.38%
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
July to
|
January to
|
July to
|
January to
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Shanxi Province
|
2.612
|
-4.40%
|
7.836
|
4.12%
|
2.412
|
-4.87%
|
7.289
|
3.86%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.585
|
-4.69%
|
6.571
|
4.17%
|
2.390
|
-4.95%
|
6.062
|
3.92%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.00
|
0.00%
|
1.196
|
3.01%
|
0.00
|
0.00%
|
1.164
|
3.20%
|
PV
|
0.027
|
35.22%
|
0.069
|
21.12%
|
0.021
|
6.04%
|
0.063
|
10.90%
|
Shandong Province
|
20.970
|
-24.42%
|
63.683
|
-12.42%
|
20.742
|
-19.86%
|
61.076
|
-10.06%
|
Coal-fired
|
20.747
|
-24.51%
|
62.786
|
-12.50%
|
20.528
|
-19.91%
|
60.204
|
-10.14%
|
Wind-power
|
0.111
|
-28.02%
|
0.565
|
-13.94%
|
0.104
|
-28.54%
|
0.545
|
-10.97%
|
PV
|
0.111
|
2.18%
|
0.331
|
9.88%
|
0.110
|
4.36%
|
0.328
|
10.53%
|
Henan Province
|
6.249
|
-22.84%
|
17.044
|
-18.03%
|
5.897
|
-22.69%
|
16.049
|
-18.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.936
|
-17.79%
|
16.297
|
-15.81%
|
5.595
|
-17.34%
|
15.327
|
-15.72%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.216
|
-74.69%
|
0.402
|
-70.23%
|
0.211
|
-74.78%
|
0.392
|
-70.32%
|
Wind-power
|
0.090
|
427.16%
|
0.325
|
416.06%
|
0.085
|
405.32%
|
0.310
|
394.99%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
-0.63%
|
0.020
|
-1.36%
|
0.007
|
6.06%
|
0.019
|
-0.07%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
10.818
|
-8.82%
|
30.170
|
-6.85%
|
10.217
|
-9.02%
|
28.558
|
-6.99%
|
Coal-fired
|
8.702
|
-8.72%
|
25.229
|
-3.75%
|
8.168
|
-10.47%
|
23.747
|
-4.36%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.699
|
-6.48%
|
3.696
|
-22.57%
|
1.664
|
3.57%
|
3.624
|
-19.62%
|
Wind-power
|
0.381
|
-20.57%
|
1.152
|
-13.77%
|
0.356
|
-23.38%
|
1.102
|
-15.13%
|
PV
|
0.036
|
5.32%
|
0.093
|
34.67%
|
0.029
|
-17.35%
|
0.085
|
25.18%
|
Shanghai
|
4.486
|
-7.29%
|
13.314
|
-10.28%
|
4.232
|
-7.27%
|
12.589
|
-10.31%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.741
|
-8.15%
|
11.487
|
-13.48%
|
3.506
|
-8.13%
|
10.806
|
-13.61%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.745
|
-2.69%
|
1.828
|
16.93%
|
0.727
|
-2.86%
|
1.783
|
16.73%
|
Chongqing
|
2.387
|
-25.28%
|
7.589
|
-1.58%
|
2.229
|
-25.03%
|
7.075
|
-1.00%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.657
|
-32.56%
|
6.171
|
-6.27%
|
1.518
|
-32.79%
|
5.692
|
-5.95%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.673
|
-7.42%
|
1.247
|
11.64%
|
0.656
|
-7.53%
|
1.216
|
11.62%
|
Wind-power
|
0.057
|
466.75%
|
0.171
|
1613.18%
|
0.055
|
927.07%
|
0.167
|
3012.78%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
6.847
|
1.57%
|
18.880
|
-12.34%
|
6.560
|
1.80%
|
18.111
|
-12.40%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.595
|
-0.06%
|
18.416
|
-12.46%
|
6.314
|
0.14%
|
17.657
|
-12.52%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.232
|
90.28%
|
0.415
|
-8.13%
|
0.227
|
90.05%
|
0.406
|
-8.36%
|
PV
|
0.020
|
-0.54%
|
0.049
|
-0.95%
|
0.020
|
-1.47%
|
0.048
|
-2.30%
|
Hubei Province
|
5.784
|
18.00%
|
15.493
|
19.49%
|
5.426
|
18.75%
|
14.568
|
20.36%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.599
|
19.79%
|
14.909
|
20.34%
|
5.245
|
19.98%
|
13.996
|
20.73%
|
Wind-power
|
0.128
|
19.88%
|
0.410
|
36.96%
|
0.126
|
55.52%
|
0.402
|
67.37%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.050
|
-56.44%
|
0.157
|
-39.66%
|
0.047
|
-56.85%
|
0.152
|
-39.99%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
8.78%
|
0.018
|
-2.67%
|
0.008
|
13.89%
|
0.017
|
-1.34%
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
July to
|
January to
|
July to
|
January to
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Region
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
2019
|
Change
|
Hunan Province
|
3.295
|
3.61%
|
8.265
|
-5.06%
|
3.084
|
3.89%
|
7.736
|
-5.19%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.125
|
4.51%
|
7.521
|
-6.31%
|
2.917
|
4.87%
|
7.003
|
-6.51%
|
Wind-power
|
0.089
|
-4.58%
|
0.414
|
-1.14%
|
0.088
|
-4.47%
|
0.410
|
-1.07%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.071
|
-16.87%
|
0.309
|
32.46%
|
0.070
|
-17.33%
|
0.303
|
32.87%
|
PV
|
0.010
|
-11.45%
|
0.021
|
-22.21%
|
0.010
|
-11.06%
|
0.021
|
-22.26%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
6.019
|
1.04%
|
15.281
|
-4.49%
|
5.750
|
1.12%
|
14.614
|
-4.45%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.881
|
0.12%
|
14.853
|
-5.57%
|
5.614
|
0.12%
|
14.194
|
-5.57%
|
Wind-power
|
0.138
|
66.07%
|
0.428
|
58.43%
|
0.135
|
72.54%
|
0.420
|
59.79%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.554
|
-10.82%
|
4.553
|
0.10%
|
1.470
|
-11.32%
|
4.331
|
-0.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.443
|
-12.22%
|
4.252
|
-0.30%
|
1.361
|
-12.85%
|
4.033
|
-0.62%
|
Wind-power
|
0.078
|
9.48%
|
0.220
|
5.37%
|
0.077
|
9.71%
|
0.218
|
8.03%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.033
|
21.04%
|
0.080
|
7.18%
|
0.033
|
23.29%
|
0.080
|
7.61%
|
Fujian Province
|
3.447
|
-9.74%
|
7.922
|
-19.01%
|
4.526
|
25.89%
|
9.398
|
1.83%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.443
|
-9.75%
|
7.913
|
-19.02%
|
4.522
|
25.91%
|
9.389
|
1.84%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
0.50%
|
0.009
|
-10.18%
|
0.004
|
1.94%
|
0.009
|
-11.81%
|
Guangdong Province
|
6.253
|
-0.85%
|
16.886
|
-17.18%
|
5.961
|
-0.35%
|
16.138
|
-17.16%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.246
|
-0.85%
|
16.870
|
-17.19%
|
5.955
|
-0.36%
|
16.122
|
-17.17%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
13.89%
|
0.016
|
-5.54%
|
0.007
|
10.11%
|
0.016
|
-6.28%
|
Guangxi
|
0.104
|
9.35%
|
0.272
|
2.86%
|
0.098
|
8.54%
|
0.256
|
1.35%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.072
|
-24.47%
|
0.192
|
-27.26%
|
0.068
|
-25.24%
|
0.183
|
-27.85%
|
Wind-power
|
0.032
|
–
|
0.080
|
–
|
0.031
|
–
|
0.074
|
–
|
Yunnan Province
|
0.898
|
1.93%
|
2.893
|
-16.24%
|
0.820
|
-2.04%
|
2.661
|
-17.19%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.807
|
-0.59%
|
2.395
|
-22.14%
|
0.732
|
-5.12%
|
2.178
|
-23.48%
|
Wind-power
|
0.062
|
-9.55%
|
0.461
|
22.18%
|
0.060
|
-8.69%
|
0.447
|
21.89%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.029
|
–
|
0.037
|
–
|
0.028
|
–
|
0.036
|
–
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.025
|
-24.05%
|
0.168
|
17.14%
|
0.025
|
-4.31%
|
0.165
|
22.10%
|
Wind-power
|
0.025
|
-24.05%
|
0.168
|
17.14%
|
0.025
|
-4.31%
|
0.165
|
22.10%
|
Hainan Province
|
3.464
|
21.09%
|
10.389
|
9.10%
|
3.202
|
20.88%
|
9.625
|
8.75%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.298
|
22.33%
|
10.049
|
9.19%
|
3.039
|
22.29%
|
9.292
|
8.87%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.079
|
–
|
0.099
|
332.39%
|
0.076
|
–
|
0.096
|
328.04%
|
Wind-power
|
0.014
|
9.63%
|
0.060
|
0.74%
|
0.014
|
8.52%
|
0.059
|
1.43%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.044
|
-67.39%
|
0.099
|
-49.72%
|
0.043
|
-67.49%
|
0.097
|
-49.99%
|
PV
|
0.030
|
65.52%
|
0.081
|
97.87%
|
0.029
|
64.15%
|
0.080
|
98.70%
|
Total
|
106.812
|
-8.31%
|
302.187
|
-7.52%
|
102.957
|
-5.99%
|
287.989
|
-6.44%
|
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's thermal power sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the third quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2019, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 20.5%, representing a decrease of 0.3 percentage point compared to the same period last year. The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.
The Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Liaoning Yingkou Cogeneration Wind Farm with a total capacity of 12.5 MW, part of Huaneng Henan Mianchi Wind Farm Project (in which the Company has 60% interest) with a total capacity of 6 MW and part of Huaneng Henan Zhenyao Wind Farm (in which the Company has 96.52% interest) with a total capacity of 14 MW were put into operation in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2019.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,169 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,766 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,169 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,766 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.
