Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Increased by 9.12% for the Year of 2018

News provided by

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jan 20, 2019, 20:48 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation statistics for the whole year of 2018.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 103.707 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.49% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 97.953 billion kWh, representing an increase of 4.05% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.457 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.12% over the same period last year, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 405.943 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.30% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB 418.48 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.08% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 175.233 billion kWh, with a ratio of 43.48% comparing to corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.01 percentage points compared to the same period last year (33.47%).

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The growth of the national total electricity consumption was better than those anticipated at the beginning of the year, especially the electricity consumption by the tertiary industry and urban and rural residents maintained at a double-digit growth; and (2) Affected by factors such as increased demand and reduced water supply, the Company's thermal power utilization hours rebounded significantly; and (3) The new gas, wind-power and photovoltaic units contributed to the growth of power generation.

The power generation (in billion kWh) in each region of the Company's power plants within China are listed below:

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.676

10.23%

13.398

1.72%

3.463

11.56%

12.562

1.97%

Coal-fired

3.324

8.53%

12.282

0.26%

3.118

9.92%

11.466

0.47%

Wind-power

0.323

18.40%

1.039

12.74%

0.316

18.06%

1.021

12.50%

PV

0.030

--

0.077

--

0.029

--

0.076

--

Jinlin Province

2.362

0.34%

10.053

16.94%

2.219

-0.19%

9.504

17.18%

Coal-fired

2.018

-1.03%

8.743

17.40%

1.888

-1.51%

8.243

17.61%

Wind-power

0.265

7.32%

0.975

13.39%

0.259

5.49%

0.949

13.58%

Hydro-power

0.002

--

0.076

21.38%

0.002

0.074

20.91%

PV

0.013

168.86%

0.039

231.73%

0.013

169.35%

0.038

231.41%

Biomass power

0.064

1.72%

0.220

2.40%

0.058

2.54%

0.199

3.23%

Liaoning Province

4.320

-14.53%

19.548

-0.79%

3.989

-15.06%

18.168

-1.23%

Coal-fired

4.178

-14.98%

18.984

-1.40%

3.850

-15.49%

17.612

-1.87%

Wind-power

0.082

-15.05%

0.350

5.02%

0.082

-15.08%

0.348

5.07%

Hydro-power

0.024

123.12%

0.059

50.06%

0.024

123.18%

0.058

49.80%

PV

0.036

8.17%

0.155

95.97%

0.033

1.12%

0.151

93.96%

Inner Mongolia

0.068

-8.75%

0.243

6.38%

0.067

-8.57%

0.240

6.39%

Wind-power

0.068

-8.75%

0.243

6.38%

0.067

-8.57%

0.240

6.39%

Hebei Province

3.448

24.09%

13.423

0.17%

3.243

24.42%

12.601

0.13%

Coal-fired

3.377

25.60%

13.125

-0.05%

3.174

25.99%

12.315

-0.23%

Wind-power

0.060

-26.68%

0.241

5.36%

0.057

-27.28%

0.231

13.54%

PV

0.012

31.86%

0.057

43.20%

0.011

33.77%

0.055

46.22%

Gansu Province

3.031

10.61%

11.820

18.97%

2.876

10.84%

11.220

19.19%

Coal-fired

2.559

9.64%

9.819

17.84%

2.415

9.70%

9.273

17.90%

Wind-power

0.472

16.22%

2.000

24.88%

0.461

17.23%

1.947

25.78%

Ningxia

0.004

22.87%

0.022

111.02%

0.004

23.30%

0.021

115.47%

PV

0.004

22.87%

0.022

111.02%

0.004

23.30%

0.021

115.47%

Beijing

2.288

26.56%

8.521

37.98%

2.142

49.43%

8.086

45.39%

Coal-fired

0.945

612.83%

1.692

26.36%

0.839

624.58%

1.499

28.90%

Combined Cycle

1.343

-19.82%

6.829

41.20%

1.303

-1.10%

6.588

49.74%

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

Tianjin

1.861

3.07%

7.504

3.18%

1.752

3.22%

7.042

2.93%

Coal-fired

1.220

-4.45%

5.793

2.39%

1.129

-4.69%

5.380

2.09%

Combined Cycle

0.640

21.27%

1.708

5.84%

0.623

21.46%

1.659

5.64%

PV

0.001

6.45%

0.003

111.87%

0.001

6.51%

0.003

112.26%

Shanxi Province

3.390

41.50%

10.916

11.24%

3.177

41.85%

10.196

11.00%

Coal-fired

2.499

50.17%

8.807

25.19%

2.309

51.00%

8.143

25.36%

Combined Cycle

0.872

21.92%

2.033

-25.88%

0.849

22.29%

1.977

-25.89%

PV

0.019

16.12%

0.076

116.85%

0.019

16.14%

0.076

242.30%

Shandong Province

25.001

12.27%

97.700

9.20%

23.749

13.86%

91.654

9.39%

Coal-fired

24.728

12.01%

96.481

8.59%

23.495

13.67%

90.491

8.81%

Wind-power

0.189

45.66%

0.835

89.49%

0.173

35.22%

0.785

78.58%

PV

0.083

33.67%

0.384

105.94%

0.082

32.38%

0.378

104.27%

Henan Province

6.290

5.95%

27.074

21.89%

5.925

5.78%

25.516

21.93%

Coal-fired

5.843

1.14%

25.201

21.90%

5.502

0.91%

23.689

21.83%

Combined Cycle

0.400

216.31%

1.750

22.90%

0.391

216.28%

1.712

22.86%

Wind-power

0.043

49.18%

0.098

15.29%

0.027

30.51%

0.090

17.28%

PV

0.006

10.76%

0.025

98.97%

0.006

10.79%

0.025

98.90%

Jiangsu Province

10.264

5.63%

42.653

-0.21%

9.570

3.91%

40.445

-0.02%

Coal-fired

8.594

8.77%

34.804

-4.45%

7.933

6.56%

32.762

-4.75%

Combined Cycle

1.235

-10.47%

6.009

15.59%

1.212

-10.46%

5.892

17.61%

Wind-power

0.412

-2.60%

1.747

62.49%

0.402

1.07%

1.701

69.37%

PV

0.023

70.65%

0.093

110.43%

0.023

69.34%

0.090

107.50%

Shanghai

3.340

-24.10%

18.180

-1.64%

3.149

-24.33%

17.185

-1.74%

Coal-fired

3.048

-29.08%

16.325

-3.60%

2.864

-29.49%

15.373

-3.78%

Combined Cycle

0.292

184.68%

1.855

19.69%

0.285

185.63%

1.813

19.78%

Chongqing

2.243

18.93%

9.951

16.32%

2.078

19.45%

9.224

1.631%

Coal-fired

1.974

10.53%

8.558

15.84%

1.822

10.71%

7.873

16.01%

Combined Cycle

0.244

151.53%

1.360

15.79%

0.238

152.18%

1.327

16.01%

Wind-power

0.025

--

0.032

--

0.019

--

0.024

--

Zhejiang Province

5.550

-21.33%

27.090

-1.81%

5.327

-21.44%

26.002

-1.83%

Coal-fired

5.318

-23.88%

26.356

-2.71%

5.098

-24.06%

25.281

-2.76%

Combined Cycle

0.222

277.37%

0.674

50.05%

0.217

277.35%

0.660

50.73%

PV

0.012

7.01%

0.062

24.66%

0.012

7.72%

0.061

23.79%

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

Hubei Province

4.553

21.88%

17.519

18.89%

4.283

22.37%

16.386

18.46%

Coal-fired

4.347

21.16%

16.736

18.31%

4.081

21.60%

15.674

18.61%

Wind-power

0.159

114.66%

0.458

75.31%

0.156

114.61%

0.396

38.24%

Hydro-power

0.043

-38.55%

0.303

-9.85%

0.041

-38.14%

0.294

-9.53%

PV

0.004

11.08%

0.022

271.80%

0.004

7.17%

0.022

269.60%

Hunan Province

2.704

-1.82%

11.410

22.58%

2.537

-1.74%

10.696

22.81%

Coal-fired

2.481

-4.67%

10.509

23.98%

2.317

-4.72%

9.808

24.33%

Wind-power

0.126

3.68%

0.545

2.54%

0.124

3.80%

0.539

2.52%

Hydro-power

0.092

268.93%

0.325

13.95%

0.091

272.64%

0.319

14.04%

PV

0.005

-7.24%

0.032

98.30%

-0.004

-19.83%

0.031

93.50%

Jiangxi Province

5.106

-1.42%

21.106

6.59%

4.894

-1.34%

20.188

6.73%

Coal-fired

4.991

-1.72%

20.720

6.10%

4.781

-1.64%

19.812

6.12%

Wind-power

0.115

13.38%

0.385

41.32%

0.113

13.09%

0.376

53.35%

Anhui Province

1.603

2.50%

6.151

3.59%

1.538

2.91%

5.873

3.45%

Coal-fired

1.512

-0.21%

5.776

1.09%

1.447

-0.02%

5.506

0.94%

Wind-power

0.089

163.98%

0.298

136.37%

0.088

179.92%

0.290

133.56%

Hydro-power

0.002

-86.46%

0.077

-22.01%

0.002

-86.91%

0.077

-22.07%

Fujian Province

2.712

-12.41%

12.495

20.37%

2.570

-12.21%

11.800

20.52%

Coal-fired

2.710

-12.41%

12.482

20.34%

2.568

-12.21%

11.787

20.44%

PV

0.002

-10.95%

0.012

69.23%

0.002

-15.00%

0.012

199.78%

Guangdong Province

5.259

-18.43%

25.648

19.58%

5.059

-18.01%

24.539

19.76%

Coal-fired

5.254

-18.44%

25.626

19.61%

5.054

-18.02%

24.517

19.78%

PV

0.005

-4.63%

0.022

-1.37%

0.005

-4.66%

0.022

-1.33%

Guangxi

0.076

156.35%

0.339

1052.18%

0.072

--

0.325

--

Combined Cycle

0.076

156.35%

0.339

1052.18%

0.072

--

0.325

--

Yunnan Province

0.997

5.90%

4.450

20.66%

0.932

8.41%

4.146

22.00%

Coal-fired

0.809

-2.73%

3.885

18.80%

0.750

-1.12%

3.596

19.99%

Wind-power

0.188

71.30%

0.565

35.17%

0.182

79.10%

0.549

36.94%

Guizhou Province

0.060

304.92%

0.197

240.83%

0.059

400.00%

0.194

260.17%

Wind-power

0.060

304.92%

0.197

240.83%

0.059

400.00%

0.194

260.17%

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

October
to
December
2018

Change

January
to
December
2018

Change

Hainan Province

3.521

23.73%

13.044

11.99%

3.278

24.04%

12.129

12.21%

Coal-fired

3.432

24.74%

12.635

11.54%

3.190

25.11%

11.725

11.72%

Combined Cycle

0.001

-91.18%

0.024

21.22%

0.001

-90.96%

0.023

21.34%

Wind-power

0.038

-23.97%

0.097

-16.50%

0.037

-23.90%

0.095

-16.47%

Hydro-power

0.032

7.25%

0.228

48.80%

0.031

7.31%

0.226

49.20%

PV

0.019

106.82%

0.060

97.20%

0.019

106.95%

0.059

97.67%

Total

103.707

3.49%

430.457

9.12%

97.953

4.05%

405.943

9.30%

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.1% in Singapore, which is the same compared to the same period last year. The accumulated power generation in 2018 accounted for a market share of 21.1%, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

The Company's wholly-owned Chongqing Fengjie Jinfengshan Wind Farm (76 MW), Henan Tangyin Wind Farm (151.8 MW) and Jiangxi Gaolongshan Wind Farm (42.6 MW) were put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2018. At the same time, the installed capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Based on the above, as of 31 December 2018, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 105,991 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,755 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 105,991 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,755 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Also from this source

Oct 23, 2018, 10:07 ET Huaneng Power International, Inc. 2018 Nine Months Net Profit...

Oct 18, 2018, 11:22 ET Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation within China...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Increased by 9.12% for the Year of 2018

News provided by

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jan 20, 2019, 20:48 ET