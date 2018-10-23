Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Increased by 9.12% for the Year of 2018
BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation statistics for the whole year of 2018.
According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 103.707 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.49% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 97.953 billion kWh, representing an increase of 4.05% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.457 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.12% over the same period last year, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 405.943 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.30% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB 418.48 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.08% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 175.233 billion kWh, with a ratio of 43.48% comparing to corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.01 percentage points compared to the same period last year (33.47%).
The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The growth of the national total electricity consumption was better than those anticipated at the beginning of the year, especially the electricity consumption by the tertiary industry and urban and rural residents maintained at a double-digit growth; and (2) Affected by factors such as increased demand and reduced water supply, the Company's thermal power utilization hours rebounded significantly; and (3) The new gas, wind-power and photovoltaic units contributed to the growth of power generation.
The power generation (in billion kWh) in each region of the Company's power plants within China are listed below:
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.676
|
10.23%
|
13.398
|
1.72%
|
3.463
|
11.56%
|
12.562
|
1.97%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.324
|
8.53%
|
12.282
|
0.26%
|
3.118
|
9.92%
|
11.466
|
0.47%
|
Wind-power
|
0.323
|
18.40%
|
1.039
|
12.74%
|
0.316
|
18.06%
|
1.021
|
12.50%
|
PV
|
0.030
|
--
|
0.077
|
--
|
0.029
|
--
|
0.076
|
--
|
Jinlin Province
|
2.362
|
0.34%
|
10.053
|
16.94%
|
2.219
|
-0.19%
|
9.504
|
17.18%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.018
|
-1.03%
|
8.743
|
17.40%
|
1.888
|
-1.51%
|
8.243
|
17.61%
|
Wind-power
|
0.265
|
7.32%
|
0.975
|
13.39%
|
0.259
|
5.49%
|
0.949
|
13.58%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.002
|
--
|
0.076
|
21.38%
|
0.002
|
–
|
0.074
|
20.91%
|
PV
|
0.013
|
168.86%
|
0.039
|
231.73%
|
0.013
|
169.35%
|
0.038
|
231.41%
|
Biomass power
|
0.064
|
1.72%
|
0.220
|
2.40%
|
0.058
|
2.54%
|
0.199
|
3.23%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.320
|
-14.53%
|
19.548
|
-0.79%
|
3.989
|
-15.06%
|
18.168
|
-1.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.178
|
-14.98%
|
18.984
|
-1.40%
|
3.850
|
-15.49%
|
17.612
|
-1.87%
|
Wind-power
|
0.082
|
-15.05%
|
0.350
|
5.02%
|
0.082
|
-15.08%
|
0.348
|
5.07%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.024
|
123.12%
|
0.059
|
50.06%
|
0.024
|
123.18%
|
0.058
|
49.80%
|
PV
|
0.036
|
8.17%
|
0.155
|
95.97%
|
0.033
|
1.12%
|
0.151
|
93.96%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.068
|
-8.75%
|
0.243
|
6.38%
|
0.067
|
-8.57%
|
0.240
|
6.39%
|
Wind-power
|
0.068
|
-8.75%
|
0.243
|
6.38%
|
0.067
|
-8.57%
|
0.240
|
6.39%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.448
|
24.09%
|
13.423
|
0.17%
|
3.243
|
24.42%
|
12.601
|
0.13%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.377
|
25.60%
|
13.125
|
-0.05%
|
3.174
|
25.99%
|
12.315
|
-0.23%
|
Wind-power
|
0.060
|
-26.68%
|
0.241
|
5.36%
|
0.057
|
-27.28%
|
0.231
|
13.54%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
31.86%
|
0.057
|
43.20%
|
0.011
|
33.77%
|
0.055
|
46.22%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.031
|
10.61%
|
11.820
|
18.97%
|
2.876
|
10.84%
|
11.220
|
19.19%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.559
|
9.64%
|
9.819
|
17.84%
|
2.415
|
9.70%
|
9.273
|
17.90%
|
Wind-power
|
0.472
|
16.22%
|
2.000
|
24.88%
|
0.461
|
17.23%
|
1.947
|
25.78%
|
Ningxia
|
0.004
|
22.87%
|
0.022
|
111.02%
|
0.004
|
23.30%
|
0.021
|
115.47%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
22.87%
|
0.022
|
111.02%
|
0.004
|
23.30%
|
0.021
|
115.47%
|
Beijing
|
2.288
|
26.56%
|
8.521
|
37.98%
|
2.142
|
49.43%
|
8.086
|
45.39%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.945
|
612.83%
|
1.692
|
26.36%
|
0.839
|
624.58%
|
1.499
|
28.90%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.343
|
-19.82%
|
6.829
|
41.20%
|
1.303
|
-1.10%
|
6.588
|
49.74%
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
Tianjin
|
1.861
|
3.07%
|
7.504
|
3.18%
|
1.752
|
3.22%
|
7.042
|
2.93%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.220
|
-4.45%
|
5.793
|
2.39%
|
1.129
|
-4.69%
|
5.380
|
2.09%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.640
|
21.27%
|
1.708
|
5.84%
|
0.623
|
21.46%
|
1.659
|
5.64%
|
PV
|
0.001
|
6.45%
|
0.003
|
111.87%
|
0.001
|
6.51%
|
0.003
|
112.26%
|
Shanxi Province
|
3.390
|
41.50%
|
10.916
|
11.24%
|
3.177
|
41.85%
|
10.196
|
11.00%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.499
|
50.17%
|
8.807
|
25.19%
|
2.309
|
51.00%
|
8.143
|
25.36%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.872
|
21.92%
|
2.033
|
-25.88%
|
0.849
|
22.29%
|
1.977
|
-25.89%
|
PV
|
0.019
|
16.12%
|
0.076
|
116.85%
|
0.019
|
16.14%
|
0.076
|
242.30%
|
Shandong Province
|
25.001
|
12.27%
|
97.700
|
9.20%
|
23.749
|
13.86%
|
91.654
|
9.39%
|
Coal-fired
|
24.728
|
12.01%
|
96.481
|
8.59%
|
23.495
|
13.67%
|
90.491
|
8.81%
|
Wind-power
|
0.189
|
45.66%
|
0.835
|
89.49%
|
0.173
|
35.22%
|
0.785
|
78.58%
|
PV
|
0.083
|
33.67%
|
0.384
|
105.94%
|
0.082
|
32.38%
|
0.378
|
104.27%
|
Henan Province
|
6.290
|
5.95%
|
27.074
|
21.89%
|
5.925
|
5.78%
|
25.516
|
21.93%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.843
|
1.14%
|
25.201
|
21.90%
|
5.502
|
0.91%
|
23.689
|
21.83%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.400
|
216.31%
|
1.750
|
22.90%
|
0.391
|
216.28%
|
1.712
|
22.86%
|
Wind-power
|
0.043
|
49.18%
|
0.098
|
15.29%
|
0.027
|
30.51%
|
0.090
|
17.28%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
10.76%
|
0.025
|
98.97%
|
0.006
|
10.79%
|
0.025
|
98.90%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
10.264
|
5.63%
|
42.653
|
-0.21%
|
9.570
|
3.91%
|
40.445
|
-0.02%
|
Coal-fired
|
8.594
|
8.77%
|
34.804
|
-4.45%
|
7.933
|
6.56%
|
32.762
|
-4.75%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.235
|
-10.47%
|
6.009
|
15.59%
|
1.212
|
-10.46%
|
5.892
|
17.61%
|
Wind-power
|
0.412
|
-2.60%
|
1.747
|
62.49%
|
0.402
|
1.07%
|
1.701
|
69.37%
|
PV
|
0.023
|
70.65%
|
0.093
|
110.43%
|
0.023
|
69.34%
|
0.090
|
107.50%
|
Shanghai
|
3.340
|
-24.10%
|
18.180
|
-1.64%
|
3.149
|
-24.33%
|
17.185
|
-1.74%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.048
|
-29.08%
|
16.325
|
-3.60%
|
2.864
|
-29.49%
|
15.373
|
-3.78%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.292
|
184.68%
|
1.855
|
19.69%
|
0.285
|
185.63%
|
1.813
|
19.78%
|
Chongqing
|
2.243
|
18.93%
|
9.951
|
16.32%
|
2.078
|
19.45%
|
9.224
|
1.631%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.974
|
10.53%
|
8.558
|
15.84%
|
1.822
|
10.71%
|
7.873
|
16.01%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.244
|
151.53%
|
1.360
|
15.79%
|
0.238
|
152.18%
|
1.327
|
16.01%
|
Wind-power
|
0.025
|
--
|
0.032
|
--
|
0.019
|
--
|
0.024
|
--
|
Zhejiang Province
|
5.550
|
-21.33%
|
27.090
|
-1.81%
|
5.327
|
-21.44%
|
26.002
|
-1.83%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.318
|
-23.88%
|
26.356
|
-2.71%
|
5.098
|
-24.06%
|
25.281
|
-2.76%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.222
|
277.37%
|
0.674
|
50.05%
|
0.217
|
277.35%
|
0.660
|
50.73%
|
PV
|
0.012
|
7.01%
|
0.062
|
24.66%
|
0.012
|
7.72%
|
0.061
|
23.79%
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
Hubei Province
|
4.553
|
21.88%
|
17.519
|
18.89%
|
4.283
|
22.37%
|
16.386
|
18.46%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.347
|
21.16%
|
16.736
|
18.31%
|
4.081
|
21.60%
|
15.674
|
18.61%
|
Wind-power
|
0.159
|
114.66%
|
0.458
|
75.31%
|
0.156
|
114.61%
|
0.396
|
38.24%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.043
|
-38.55%
|
0.303
|
-9.85%
|
0.041
|
-38.14%
|
0.294
|
-9.53%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
11.08%
|
0.022
|
271.80%
|
0.004
|
7.17%
|
0.022
|
269.60%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.704
|
-1.82%
|
11.410
|
22.58%
|
2.537
|
-1.74%
|
10.696
|
22.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.481
|
-4.67%
|
10.509
|
23.98%
|
2.317
|
-4.72%
|
9.808
|
24.33%
|
Wind-power
|
0.126
|
3.68%
|
0.545
|
2.54%
|
0.124
|
3.80%
|
0.539
|
2.52%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.092
|
268.93%
|
0.325
|
13.95%
|
0.091
|
272.64%
|
0.319
|
14.04%
|
PV
|
0.005
|
-7.24%
|
0.032
|
98.30%
|
-0.004
|
-19.83%
|
0.031
|
93.50%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
5.106
|
-1.42%
|
21.106
|
6.59%
|
4.894
|
-1.34%
|
20.188
|
6.73%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.991
|
-1.72%
|
20.720
|
6.10%
|
4.781
|
-1.64%
|
19.812
|
6.12%
|
Wind-power
|
0.115
|
13.38%
|
0.385
|
41.32%
|
0.113
|
13.09%
|
0.376
|
53.35%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.603
|
2.50%
|
6.151
|
3.59%
|
1.538
|
2.91%
|
5.873
|
3.45%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.512
|
-0.21%
|
5.776
|
1.09%
|
1.447
|
-0.02%
|
5.506
|
0.94%
|
Wind-power
|
0.089
|
163.98%
|
0.298
|
136.37%
|
0.088
|
179.92%
|
0.290
|
133.56%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.002
|
-86.46%
|
0.077
|
-22.01%
|
0.002
|
-86.91%
|
0.077
|
-22.07%
|
Fujian Province
|
2.712
|
-12.41%
|
12.495
|
20.37%
|
2.570
|
-12.21%
|
11.800
|
20.52%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.710
|
-12.41%
|
12.482
|
20.34%
|
2.568
|
-12.21%
|
11.787
|
20.44%
|
PV
|
0.002
|
-10.95%
|
0.012
|
69.23%
|
0.002
|
-15.00%
|
0.012
|
199.78%
|
Guangdong Province
|
5.259
|
-18.43%
|
25.648
|
19.58%
|
5.059
|
-18.01%
|
24.539
|
19.76%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.254
|
-18.44%
|
25.626
|
19.61%
|
5.054
|
-18.02%
|
24.517
|
19.78%
|
PV
|
0.005
|
-4.63%
|
0.022
|
-1.37%
|
0.005
|
-4.66%
|
0.022
|
-1.33%
|
Guangxi
|
0.076
|
156.35%
|
0.339
|
1052.18%
|
0.072
|
--
|
0.325
|
--
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.076
|
156.35%
|
0.339
|
1052.18%
|
0.072
|
--
|
0.325
|
--
|
Yunnan Province
|
0.997
|
5.90%
|
4.450
|
20.66%
|
0.932
|
8.41%
|
4.146
|
22.00%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.809
|
-2.73%
|
3.885
|
18.80%
|
0.750
|
-1.12%
|
3.596
|
19.99%
|
Wind-power
|
0.188
|
71.30%
|
0.565
|
35.17%
|
0.182
|
79.10%
|
0.549
|
36.94%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.060
|
304.92%
|
0.197
|
240.83%
|
0.059
|
400.00%
|
0.194
|
260.17%
|
Wind-power
|
0.060
|
304.92%
|
0.197
|
240.83%
|
0.059
|
400.00%
|
0.194
|
260.17%
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
October
|
Change
|
January
|
Change
|
Hainan Province
|
3.521
|
23.73%
|
13.044
|
11.99%
|
3.278
|
24.04%
|
12.129
|
12.21%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.432
|
24.74%
|
12.635
|
11.54%
|
3.190
|
25.11%
|
11.725
|
11.72%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.001
|
-91.18%
|
0.024
|
21.22%
|
0.001
|
-90.96%
|
0.023
|
21.34%
|
Wind-power
|
0.038
|
-23.97%
|
0.097
|
-16.50%
|
0.037
|
-23.90%
|
0.095
|
-16.47%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.032
|
7.25%
|
0.228
|
48.80%
|
0.031
|
7.31%
|
0.226
|
49.20%
|
PV
|
0.019
|
106.82%
|
0.060
|
97.20%
|
0.019
|
106.95%
|
0.059
|
97.67%
|
Total
|
103.707
|
3.49%
|
430.457
|
9.12%
|
97.953
|
4.05%
|
405.943
|
9.30%
For the fourth quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.1% in Singapore, which is the same compared to the same period last year. The accumulated power generation in 2018 accounted for a market share of 21.1%, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period last year.
The Company's wholly-owned Chongqing Fengjie Jinfengshan Wind Farm (76 MW), Henan Tangyin Wind Farm (151.8 MW) and Jiangxi Gaolongshan Wind Farm (42.6 MW) were put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2018. At the same time, the installed capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Based on the above, as of 31 December 2018, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 105,991 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,755 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 105,991 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,755 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.
