Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Increased by 9.12% for the Year of 2018

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation statistics for the whole year of 2018.

According to the preliminary statistics of the Company, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 103.707 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.49% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 97.953 billion kWh, representing an increase of 4.05% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.457 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.12% over the same period last year, and the total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 405.943 billion kWh, representing an increase of 9.30% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB 418.48 per MWh, representing an increase of 1.08% over the same period last year. For the whole year of 2018, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 175.233 billion kWh, with a ratio of 43.48% comparing to corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 10.01 percentage points compared to the same period last year (33.47%).

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The growth of the national total electricity consumption was better than those anticipated at the beginning of the year, especially the electricity consumption by the tertiary industry and urban and rural residents maintained at a double-digit growth; and (2) Affected by factors such as increased demand and reduced water supply, the Company's thermal power utilization hours rebounded significantly; and (3) The new gas, wind-power and photovoltaic units contributed to the growth of power generation.

The power generation (in billion kWh) in each region of the Company's power plants within China are listed below:

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.676 10.23% 13.398 1.72% 3.463 11.56% 12.562 1.97% Coal-fired 3.324 8.53% 12.282 0.26% 3.118 9.92% 11.466 0.47% Wind-power 0.323 18.40% 1.039 12.74% 0.316 18.06% 1.021 12.50% PV 0.030 -- 0.077 -- 0.029 -- 0.076 -- Jinlin Province 2.362 0.34% 10.053 16.94% 2.219 -0.19% 9.504 17.18% Coal-fired 2.018 -1.03% 8.743 17.40% 1.888 -1.51% 8.243 17.61% Wind-power 0.265 7.32% 0.975 13.39% 0.259 5.49% 0.949 13.58% Hydro-power 0.002 -- 0.076 21.38% 0.002 – 0.074 20.91% PV 0.013 168.86% 0.039 231.73% 0.013 169.35% 0.038 231.41% Biomass power 0.064 1.72% 0.220 2.40% 0.058 2.54% 0.199 3.23% Liaoning Province 4.320 -14.53% 19.548 -0.79% 3.989 -15.06% 18.168 -1.23% Coal-fired 4.178 -14.98% 18.984 -1.40% 3.850 -15.49% 17.612 -1.87% Wind-power 0.082 -15.05% 0.350 5.02% 0.082 -15.08% 0.348 5.07% Hydro-power 0.024 123.12% 0.059 50.06% 0.024 123.18% 0.058 49.80% PV 0.036 8.17% 0.155 95.97% 0.033 1.12% 0.151 93.96% Inner Mongolia 0.068 -8.75% 0.243 6.38% 0.067 -8.57% 0.240 6.39% Wind-power 0.068 -8.75% 0.243 6.38% 0.067 -8.57% 0.240 6.39% Hebei Province 3.448 24.09% 13.423 0.17% 3.243 24.42% 12.601 0.13% Coal-fired 3.377 25.60% 13.125 -0.05% 3.174 25.99% 12.315 -0.23% Wind-power 0.060 -26.68% 0.241 5.36% 0.057 -27.28% 0.231 13.54% PV 0.012 31.86% 0.057 43.20% 0.011 33.77% 0.055 46.22% Gansu Province 3.031 10.61% 11.820 18.97% 2.876 10.84% 11.220 19.19% Coal-fired 2.559 9.64% 9.819 17.84% 2.415 9.70% 9.273 17.90% Wind-power 0.472 16.22% 2.000 24.88% 0.461 17.23% 1.947 25.78% Ningxia 0.004 22.87% 0.022 111.02% 0.004 23.30% 0.021 115.47% PV 0.004 22.87% 0.022 111.02% 0.004 23.30% 0.021 115.47% Beijing 2.288 26.56% 8.521 37.98% 2.142 49.43% 8.086 45.39% Coal-fired 0.945 612.83% 1.692 26.36% 0.839 624.58% 1.499 28.90% Combined Cycle 1.343 -19.82% 6.829 41.20% 1.303 -1.10% 6.588 49.74%

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change Tianjin 1.861 3.07% 7.504 3.18% 1.752 3.22% 7.042 2.93% Coal-fired 1.220 -4.45% 5.793 2.39% 1.129 -4.69% 5.380 2.09% Combined Cycle 0.640 21.27% 1.708 5.84% 0.623 21.46% 1.659 5.64% PV 0.001 6.45% 0.003 111.87% 0.001 6.51% 0.003 112.26% Shanxi Province 3.390 41.50% 10.916 11.24% 3.177 41.85% 10.196 11.00% Coal-fired 2.499 50.17% 8.807 25.19% 2.309 51.00% 8.143 25.36% Combined Cycle 0.872 21.92% 2.033 -25.88% 0.849 22.29% 1.977 -25.89% PV 0.019 16.12% 0.076 116.85% 0.019 16.14% 0.076 242.30% Shandong Province 25.001 12.27% 97.700 9.20% 23.749 13.86% 91.654 9.39% Coal-fired 24.728 12.01% 96.481 8.59% 23.495 13.67% 90.491 8.81% Wind-power 0.189 45.66% 0.835 89.49% 0.173 35.22% 0.785 78.58% PV 0.083 33.67% 0.384 105.94% 0.082 32.38% 0.378 104.27% Henan Province 6.290 5.95% 27.074 21.89% 5.925 5.78% 25.516 21.93% Coal-fired 5.843 1.14% 25.201 21.90% 5.502 0.91% 23.689 21.83% Combined Cycle 0.400 216.31% 1.750 22.90% 0.391 216.28% 1.712 22.86% Wind-power 0.043 49.18% 0.098 15.29% 0.027 30.51% 0.090 17.28% PV 0.006 10.76% 0.025 98.97% 0.006 10.79% 0.025 98.90% Jiangsu Province 10.264 5.63% 42.653 -0.21% 9.570 3.91% 40.445 -0.02% Coal-fired 8.594 8.77% 34.804 -4.45% 7.933 6.56% 32.762 -4.75% Combined Cycle 1.235 -10.47% 6.009 15.59% 1.212 -10.46% 5.892 17.61% Wind-power 0.412 -2.60% 1.747 62.49% 0.402 1.07% 1.701 69.37% PV 0.023 70.65% 0.093 110.43% 0.023 69.34% 0.090 107.50% Shanghai 3.340 -24.10% 18.180 -1.64% 3.149 -24.33% 17.185 -1.74% Coal-fired 3.048 -29.08% 16.325 -3.60% 2.864 -29.49% 15.373 -3.78% Combined Cycle 0.292 184.68% 1.855 19.69% 0.285 185.63% 1.813 19.78% Chongqing 2.243 18.93% 9.951 16.32% 2.078 19.45% 9.224 1.631% Coal-fired 1.974 10.53% 8.558 15.84% 1.822 10.71% 7.873 16.01% Combined Cycle 0.244 151.53% 1.360 15.79% 0.238 152.18% 1.327 16.01% Wind-power 0.025 -- 0.032 -- 0.019 -- 0.024 -- Zhejiang Province 5.550 -21.33% 27.090 -1.81% 5.327 -21.44% 26.002 -1.83% Coal-fired 5.318 -23.88% 26.356 -2.71% 5.098 -24.06% 25.281 -2.76% Combined Cycle 0.222 277.37% 0.674 50.05% 0.217 277.35% 0.660 50.73% PV 0.012 7.01% 0.062 24.66% 0.012 7.72% 0.061 23.79%

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change Hubei Province 4.553 21.88% 17.519 18.89% 4.283 22.37% 16.386 18.46% Coal-fired 4.347 21.16% 16.736 18.31% 4.081 21.60% 15.674 18.61% Wind-power 0.159 114.66% 0.458 75.31% 0.156 114.61% 0.396 38.24% Hydro-power 0.043 -38.55% 0.303 -9.85% 0.041 -38.14% 0.294 -9.53% PV 0.004 11.08% 0.022 271.80% 0.004 7.17% 0.022 269.60% Hunan Province 2.704 -1.82% 11.410 22.58% 2.537 -1.74% 10.696 22.81% Coal-fired 2.481 -4.67% 10.509 23.98% 2.317 -4.72% 9.808 24.33% Wind-power 0.126 3.68% 0.545 2.54% 0.124 3.80% 0.539 2.52% Hydro-power 0.092 268.93% 0.325 13.95% 0.091 272.64% 0.319 14.04% PV 0.005 -7.24% 0.032 98.30% -0.004 -19.83% 0.031 93.50% Jiangxi Province 5.106 -1.42% 21.106 6.59% 4.894 -1.34% 20.188 6.73% Coal-fired 4.991 -1.72% 20.720 6.10% 4.781 -1.64% 19.812 6.12% Wind-power 0.115 13.38% 0.385 41.32% 0.113 13.09% 0.376 53.35% Anhui Province 1.603 2.50% 6.151 3.59% 1.538 2.91% 5.873 3.45% Coal-fired 1.512 -0.21% 5.776 1.09% 1.447 -0.02% 5.506 0.94% Wind-power 0.089 163.98% 0.298 136.37% 0.088 179.92% 0.290 133.56% Hydro-power 0.002 -86.46% 0.077 -22.01% 0.002 -86.91% 0.077 -22.07% Fujian Province 2.712 -12.41% 12.495 20.37% 2.570 -12.21% 11.800 20.52% Coal-fired 2.710 -12.41% 12.482 20.34% 2.568 -12.21% 11.787 20.44% PV 0.002 -10.95% 0.012 69.23% 0.002 -15.00% 0.012 199.78% Guangdong Province 5.259 -18.43% 25.648 19.58% 5.059 -18.01% 24.539 19.76% Coal-fired 5.254 -18.44% 25.626 19.61% 5.054 -18.02% 24.517 19.78% PV 0.005 -4.63% 0.022 -1.37% 0.005 -4.66% 0.022 -1.33% Guangxi 0.076 156.35% 0.339 1052.18% 0.072 -- 0.325 -- Combined Cycle 0.076 156.35% 0.339 1052.18% 0.072 -- 0.325 -- Yunnan Province 0.997 5.90% 4.450 20.66% 0.932 8.41% 4.146 22.00% Coal-fired 0.809 -2.73% 3.885 18.80% 0.750 -1.12% 3.596 19.99% Wind-power 0.188 71.30% 0.565 35.17% 0.182 79.10% 0.549 36.94% Guizhou Province 0.060 304.92% 0.197 240.83% 0.059 400.00% 0.194 260.17% Wind-power 0.060 304.92% 0.197 240.83% 0.059 400.00% 0.194 260.17%

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change October

to

December

2018 Change January

to

December

2018 Change Hainan Province 3.521 23.73% 13.044 11.99% 3.278 24.04% 12.129 12.21% Coal-fired 3.432 24.74% 12.635 11.54% 3.190 25.11% 11.725 11.72% Combined Cycle 0.001 -91.18% 0.024 21.22% 0.001 -90.96% 0.023 21.34% Wind-power 0.038 -23.97% 0.097 -16.50% 0.037 -23.90% 0.095 -16.47% Hydro-power 0.032 7.25% 0.228 48.80% 0.031 7.31% 0.226 49.20% PV 0.019 106.82% 0.060 97.20% 0.019 106.95% 0.059 97.67% Total 103.707 3.49% 430.457 9.12% 97.953 4.05% 405.943 9.30%

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 22.1% in Singapore, which is the same compared to the same period last year. The accumulated power generation in 2018 accounted for a market share of 21.1%, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

The Company's wholly-owned Chongqing Fengjie Jinfengshan Wind Farm (76 MW), Henan Tangyin Wind Farm (151.8 MW) and Jiangxi Gaolongshan Wind Farm (42.6 MW) were put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2018. At the same time, the installed capacity of power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Based on the above, as of 31 December 2018, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 105,991 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,755 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 105,991 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,755 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

