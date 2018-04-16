Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation within China Increases by 8.67% for the First Quarter

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

21:38 ET

BEIJING, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first quarter of 2018.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 104.311 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.67% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 98.313 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.64% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB423.55 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.33% over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The increase in electricity demand in various industries and the increase in the electricity consumption due to extreme cold weather, the electricity consumption of the whole country grew rapidly in the first quarter; and (2) The reduction in water supply, decrease in hydropower generation and growth of thermal power generation in some areas.

The power generation (in billion kWh) by each region of the Company's domestic power plants are listed below:

Region

Power  Generation

Electricity sold

January to March
2018

Change

January to March
2018

Change

Heilongjiang 
Province

3.300

2.05%

3.085

1.78%

Coal-fired

3.044

-2.25%

2.838

-2.59%

Wind-power

0.253

111.22%

0.244

107.61%

PV

0.0033

-

0.0032

-

Jilin Province

2.311

15.53%

2.179

16.23%

Coal-fired

2.014

12.12%

1.891

12.50%

Wind-power

0.234

64.18%

0.228

67.17%

Hydro-power

0.003

-48.70%

0.003

-48.45%

PV

0.0058

-

0.0058

-

Biomass power

0.054

-1.85%

0.049

-0.35%

Liaoning Province

4.592

-11.86%

4.225

-13.40%

Coal-fired

4.455

-13.22%

4.089

-14.87%

Wind-power

0.091

34.35%

0.090

34.65%

Hydro-power

0.008

584.21%

0.007

574.63%

PV

0.0387

399.73%

0.0383

412.57%

Inner Mogolia

0.063

29.9%

0.062

29.41%

Wind-power

0.063

29.97%

0.062

29.41%

Hebei Province

2.828

-1.36%

2.662

-1.05%

Coal-fired

2.730

-2.91%

2.568

-3.22%

Wind-power

0.083

83.50%

0.080

188.47%

PV

0.0148

48.75%

0.0142

52.74%

Gansu Province

3.848

20.94%

3.660

20.95%

Coal-fired

3.360

16.80%

3.187

16.76%

Wind-power

0.488

59.96%

0.473

59.63%

Ningxia

0.0039

-

0.0038

-

PV

0.0039

-

0.0038

-

Beijing

2.203

-7.79%

2.072

-6.40%

Coal-fired

0.436

-59.88%

0.381

-59.63%

Combined Cycle

1.767

35.63%

1.691

33.21%

Tianjian

2.027

14.69%

1.894

14.70%

Coal-fired

1.567

-3.90%

1.449

-4.53%

Combined Cycle

0.460

234.88%

0.445

231.80%

PV

0.0007

-

0.0007

-

Shanxi Province

2.547

-0.75%

2.402

-1.08%

Coal-fired

1.369

2.98%

1.257

2.57%

Combined Cycle

1.160

-6.21%

1.127

-6.29%

PV

0.0179

-

0.0179

-

Shandong Province

21.142

2.43%

19.733

2.29%

Coal-fired

20.859

1.76%

19.477

1.68%

Wind-power

0.209

68.47%

0.182

54.22%

PV

0.0740

309.47%

0.0735

328.28%

Henan Province

5.930

-0.88%

5.583

-1.03%

Coal-fired

5.816

6.00%

5.472

6.12%

Combined Cycle

0.082

-82.78%

0.080

-82.76%

Wind-power

0.025

29.97%

0.025

30.27%

PV

0.0060

-

0.0059

-

Jiangsu Province

10.703

8.26%

10.158

8.39%

Coal-fired

8.976

2.59%

8.464

2.25%

Combined Cycle

1.245

36.13%

1.223

36.19%

Wind-power

0.468

110.73%

0.457

133.14%

PV

0.0140

-

0.0139

-

Shanghai

5.513

6.80%

5.226

6.61%

Coal-fired

5.181

11.30%

4.902

11.25%

Combined Cycle

0.332

-34.47%

0.325

-34.56%

Chongqing

2.834

6.69%

2.633

6.15%

Coal-fired

2.580

21.20%

2.385

21.33%

Combined Cycle

0.254

-51.86%

0.248

-51.85%

Zhejiang Province

6.541

4.51%

6.286

4.57%

Coal-fired

6.419

4.03%

6.166

4.07%

Combined Cycle

0.111

41.32%

0.109

41.96%

PV

0.0106

12.89%

0.0106

14.61%

Hubei Province

4.518

11.85%

4.229

11.55%

Coal-fired

4.386

11.47%

4.110

11.41%

Wind-power

0.088

33.60%

0.076

17.23%

Hydro-power

0.039

1.79%

0.038

3.24%

PV

0.0045

-

0.0044

-

Hunan Province

3.198

25.41%

3.006

25.74%

Coal-fired

2.977

28.59%

2.788

29.13%

Wind-power

0.165

8.20%

0.164

8.23%

Hydro-power

0.050

-39.28%

0.049

-39.36%

PV

0.0059

-

0.0058

-

Jiangxi Province

5.213

15.06%

4.994

15.10%

Coal-fired

5.118

14.30%

4.900

14.31%

Wind-power

0.095

79.99%

0.094

80.72%

Anhui Province

1.449

-3.63%

1.381

-4.31%

Coal-fired

1.371

-5.57%

1.309

-5.95%

Wind-power

0.065

93.02%

0.059

76.81%

Hydro-power

0.013

-27.54%

0.013

-27.78%

Fujian Province

2.914

58.17%

2.754

58.47%

Coal-fired

2.912

58.03%

2.751

58.32%

PV

0.0025

-

0.0025

-

Guangdong 
Province

6.400

59.85%

6.137

59.76%

Coal-fired

6.395

59.92%

6.132

59.83%

PV

0.0051

6.14%

0.0051

6.27%

Guangxi

0.037

-

0.035

-

Combined Cycle

0.037

-

0.035

-

Yunnan Province

0.972

-0.82%

0.898

-1.34%

Coal-fired

0.803

-3.29%

0.733

-4.17%

Wind-power

0.170

12.86%

0.166

13.46%

Guizhou Province

0.059

196.31%

0.058

197.62%

Wind-power

0.059

196.31%

0.058

197.62%

Hainan Province

3.165

18.64%

2.956

19.00%

Coal-fired

3.083

18.28%

2.875

18.63%

Combined Cycle

0.015

158.28%

0.015

158.46%

Wind-power

0.030

-9.49%

0.029

-9.33%

Hydro-power

0.026

46.52%

0.025

47.31%

PV

0.0108

133.80%

0.0107

134.79%

Total

104.311

8.67%

98.313

8.64%

For the first quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

For the first quarter of 2018, Shandong Changdao Wind-power Plant of the Company with a total capacity of 20.55 MW was shut down and there were changes in the equity interests of Suzhou Gas Turbine. As of 31 March 2018, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 104,301MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 91,783 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 104,301 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 92,783MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.                       
Ms. MENG Jing / Ms. ZHAO Lin                                   
Tel:   (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596
Fax:  (8610) 6322 6888
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Crystal Hua / Ms. Christina Chong   
Tel:  (852) 3970 2155 / (852) 3641 1333
Fax:  (852) 3102 0210
Email: po@wsfg.hk / crystalhuay@wsfg.hk / christinachongkm@wsfg.hk

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huaneng-power-international-inc-power-generation-within-china-increases-by-8-67-for-the-first-quarter-300630889.html

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation within China Increases by 8.67% for the First Quarter

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

