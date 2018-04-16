Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation within China Increases by 8.67% for the First Quarter

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 104.311 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.67% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 98.313 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.64% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB423.55 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.33% over the same period last year.

The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The increase in electricity demand in various industries and the increase in the electricity consumption due to extreme cold weather, the electricity consumption of the whole country grew rapidly in the first quarter; and (2) The reduction in water supply, decrease in hydropower generation and growth of thermal power generation in some areas.

The power generation (in billion kWh) by each region of the Company's domestic power plants are listed below:

Region Power Generation Electricity sold January to March

2018 Change January to March

2018 Change Heilongjiang

Province 3.300 2.05% 3.085 1.78% Coal-fired 3.044 -2.25% 2.838 -2.59% Wind-power 0.253 111.22% 0.244 107.61% PV 0.0033 - 0.0032 - Jilin Province 2.311 15.53% 2.179 16.23% Coal-fired 2.014 12.12% 1.891 12.50% Wind-power 0.234 64.18% 0.228 67.17% Hydro-power 0.003 -48.70% 0.003 -48.45% PV 0.0058 - 0.0058 - Biomass power 0.054 -1.85% 0.049 -0.35% Liaoning Province 4.592 -11.86% 4.225 -13.40% Coal-fired 4.455 -13.22% 4.089 -14.87% Wind-power 0.091 34.35% 0.090 34.65% Hydro-power 0.008 584.21% 0.007 574.63% PV 0.0387 399.73% 0.0383 412.57% Inner Mogolia 0.063 29.9% 0.062 29.41% Wind-power 0.063 29.97% 0.062 29.41% Hebei Province 2.828 -1.36% 2.662 -1.05% Coal-fired 2.730 -2.91% 2.568 -3.22% Wind-power 0.083 83.50% 0.080 188.47% PV 0.0148 48.75% 0.0142 52.74% Gansu Province 3.848 20.94% 3.660 20.95% Coal-fired 3.360 16.80% 3.187 16.76% Wind-power 0.488 59.96% 0.473 59.63% Ningxia 0.0039 - 0.0038 - PV 0.0039 - 0.0038 - Beijing 2.203 -7.79% 2.072 -6.40% Coal-fired 0.436 -59.88% 0.381 -59.63% Combined Cycle 1.767 35.63% 1.691 33.21% Tianjian 2.027 14.69% 1.894 14.70% Coal-fired 1.567 -3.90% 1.449 -4.53% Combined Cycle 0.460 234.88% 0.445 231.80% PV 0.0007 - 0.0007 - Shanxi Province 2.547 -0.75% 2.402 -1.08% Coal-fired 1.369 2.98% 1.257 2.57% Combined Cycle 1.160 -6.21% 1.127 -6.29% PV 0.0179 - 0.0179 - Shandong Province 21.142 2.43% 19.733 2.29% Coal-fired 20.859 1.76% 19.477 1.68% Wind-power 0.209 68.47% 0.182 54.22% PV 0.0740 309.47% 0.0735 328.28% Henan Province 5.930 -0.88% 5.583 -1.03% Coal-fired 5.816 6.00% 5.472 6.12% Combined Cycle 0.082 -82.78% 0.080 -82.76% Wind-power 0.025 29.97% 0.025 30.27% PV 0.0060 - 0.0059 - Jiangsu Province 10.703 8.26% 10.158 8.39% Coal-fired 8.976 2.59% 8.464 2.25% Combined Cycle 1.245 36.13% 1.223 36.19% Wind-power 0.468 110.73% 0.457 133.14% PV 0.0140 - 0.0139 - Shanghai 5.513 6.80% 5.226 6.61% Coal-fired 5.181 11.30% 4.902 11.25% Combined Cycle 0.332 -34.47% 0.325 -34.56% Chongqing 2.834 6.69% 2.633 6.15% Coal-fired 2.580 21.20% 2.385 21.33% Combined Cycle 0.254 -51.86% 0.248 -51.85% Zhejiang Province 6.541 4.51% 6.286 4.57% Coal-fired 6.419 4.03% 6.166 4.07% Combined Cycle 0.111 41.32% 0.109 41.96% PV 0.0106 12.89% 0.0106 14.61% Hubei Province 4.518 11.85% 4.229 11.55% Coal-fired 4.386 11.47% 4.110 11.41% Wind-power 0.088 33.60% 0.076 17.23% Hydro-power 0.039 1.79% 0.038 3.24% PV 0.0045 - 0.0044 - Hunan Province 3.198 25.41% 3.006 25.74% Coal-fired 2.977 28.59% 2.788 29.13% Wind-power 0.165 8.20% 0.164 8.23% Hydro-power 0.050 -39.28% 0.049 -39.36% PV 0.0059 - 0.0058 - Jiangxi Province 5.213 15.06% 4.994 15.10% Coal-fired 5.118 14.30% 4.900 14.31% Wind-power 0.095 79.99% 0.094 80.72% Anhui Province 1.449 -3.63% 1.381 -4.31% Coal-fired 1.371 -5.57% 1.309 -5.95% Wind-power 0.065 93.02% 0.059 76.81% Hydro-power 0.013 -27.54% 0.013 -27.78% Fujian Province 2.914 58.17% 2.754 58.47% Coal-fired 2.912 58.03% 2.751 58.32% PV 0.0025 - 0.0025 - Guangdong

Province 6.400 59.85% 6.137 59.76% Coal-fired 6.395 59.92% 6.132 59.83% PV 0.0051 6.14% 0.0051 6.27% Guangxi 0.037 - 0.035 - Combined Cycle 0.037 - 0.035 - Yunnan Province 0.972 -0.82% 0.898 -1.34% Coal-fired 0.803 -3.29% 0.733 -4.17% Wind-power 0.170 12.86% 0.166 13.46% Guizhou Province 0.059 196.31% 0.058 197.62% Wind-power 0.059 196.31% 0.058 197.62% Hainan Province 3.165 18.64% 2.956 19.00% Coal-fired 3.083 18.28% 2.875 18.63% Combined Cycle 0.015 158.28% 0.015 158.46% Wind-power 0.030 -9.49% 0.029 -9.33% Hydro-power 0.026 46.52% 0.025 47.31% PV 0.0108 133.80% 0.0107 134.79% Total 104.311 8.67% 98.313 8.64%

For the first quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

For the first quarter of 2018, Shandong Changdao Wind-power Plant of the Company with a total capacity of 20.55 MW was shut down and there were changes in the equity interests of Suzhou Gas Turbine. As of 31 March 2018, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 104,301MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 91,783 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 104,301 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 92,783MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

