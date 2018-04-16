Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation within China Increases by 8.67% for the First Quarter

BEIJING, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first quarter of 2018.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 104.311 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.67% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 98.313 billion kWh, representing an increase of 8.64% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2018, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB423.55 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.33% over the same period last year.
The increase in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following reasons: (1) The increase in electricity demand in various industries and the increase in the electricity consumption due to extreme cold weather, the electricity consumption of the whole country grew rapidly in the first quarter; and (2) The reduction in water supply, decrease in hydropower generation and growth of thermal power generation in some areas.
The power generation (in billion kWh) by each region of the Company's domestic power plants are listed below:
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity sold
|
January to March
|
Change
|
January to March
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang
|
3.300
|
2.05%
|
3.085
|
1.78%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.044
|
-2.25%
|
2.838
|
-2.59%
|
Wind-power
|
0.253
|
111.22%
|
0.244
|
107.61%
|
PV
|
0.0033
|
-
|
0.0032
|
-
|
Jilin Province
|
2.311
|
15.53%
|
2.179
|
16.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.014
|
12.12%
|
1.891
|
12.50%
|
Wind-power
|
0.234
|
64.18%
|
0.228
|
67.17%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.003
|
-48.70%
|
0.003
|
-48.45%
|
PV
|
0.0058
|
-
|
0.0058
|
-
|
Biomass power
|
0.054
|
-1.85%
|
0.049
|
-0.35%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.592
|
-11.86%
|
4.225
|
-13.40%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.455
|
-13.22%
|
4.089
|
-14.87%
|
Wind-power
|
0.091
|
34.35%
|
0.090
|
34.65%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.008
|
584.21%
|
0.007
|
574.63%
|
PV
|
0.0387
|
399.73%
|
0.0383
|
412.57%
|
Inner Mogolia
|
0.063
|
29.9%
|
0.062
|
29.41%
|
Wind-power
|
0.063
|
29.97%
|
0.062
|
29.41%
|
Hebei Province
|
2.828
|
-1.36%
|
2.662
|
-1.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.730
|
-2.91%
|
2.568
|
-3.22%
|
Wind-power
|
0.083
|
83.50%
|
0.080
|
188.47%
|
PV
|
0.0148
|
48.75%
|
0.0142
|
52.74%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.848
|
20.94%
|
3.660
|
20.95%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.360
|
16.80%
|
3.187
|
16.76%
|
Wind-power
|
0.488
|
59.96%
|
0.473
|
59.63%
|
Ningxia
|
0.0039
|
-
|
0.0038
|
-
|
PV
|
0.0039
|
-
|
0.0038
|
-
|
Beijing
|
2.203
|
-7.79%
|
2.072
|
-6.40%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.436
|
-59.88%
|
0.381
|
-59.63%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.767
|
35.63%
|
1.691
|
33.21%
|
Tianjian
|
2.027
|
14.69%
|
1.894
|
14.70%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.567
|
-3.90%
|
1.449
|
-4.53%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.460
|
234.88%
|
0.445
|
231.80%
|
PV
|
0.0007
|
-
|
0.0007
|
-
|
Shanxi Province
|
2.547
|
-0.75%
|
2.402
|
-1.08%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.369
|
2.98%
|
1.257
|
2.57%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.160
|
-6.21%
|
1.127
|
-6.29%
|
PV
|
0.0179
|
-
|
0.0179
|
-
|
Shandong Province
|
21.142
|
2.43%
|
19.733
|
2.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
20.859
|
1.76%
|
19.477
|
1.68%
|
Wind-power
|
0.209
|
68.47%
|
0.182
|
54.22%
|
PV
|
0.0740
|
309.47%
|
0.0735
|
328.28%
|
Henan Province
|
5.930
|
-0.88%
|
5.583
|
-1.03%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.816
|
6.00%
|
5.472
|
6.12%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.082
|
-82.78%
|
0.080
|
-82.76%
|
Wind-power
|
0.025
|
29.97%
|
0.025
|
30.27%
|
PV
|
0.0060
|
-
|
0.0059
|
-
|
Jiangsu Province
|
10.703
|
8.26%
|
10.158
|
8.39%
|
Coal-fired
|
8.976
|
2.59%
|
8.464
|
2.25%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.245
|
36.13%
|
1.223
|
36.19%
|
Wind-power
|
0.468
|
110.73%
|
0.457
|
133.14%
|
PV
|
0.0140
|
-
|
0.0139
|
-
|
Shanghai
|
5.513
|
6.80%
|
5.226
|
6.61%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.181
|
11.30%
|
4.902
|
11.25%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.332
|
-34.47%
|
0.325
|
-34.56%
|
Chongqing
|
2.834
|
6.69%
|
2.633
|
6.15%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.580
|
21.20%
|
2.385
|
21.33%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.254
|
-51.86%
|
0.248
|
-51.85%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
6.541
|
4.51%
|
6.286
|
4.57%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.419
|
4.03%
|
6.166
|
4.07%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.111
|
41.32%
|
0.109
|
41.96%
|
PV
|
0.0106
|
12.89%
|
0.0106
|
14.61%
|
Hubei Province
|
4.518
|
11.85%
|
4.229
|
11.55%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.386
|
11.47%
|
4.110
|
11.41%
|
Wind-power
|
0.088
|
33.60%
|
0.076
|
17.23%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.039
|
1.79%
|
0.038
|
3.24%
|
PV
|
0.0045
|
-
|
0.0044
|
-
|
Hunan Province
|
3.198
|
25.41%
|
3.006
|
25.74%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.977
|
28.59%
|
2.788
|
29.13%
|
Wind-power
|
0.165
|
8.20%
|
0.164
|
8.23%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.050
|
-39.28%
|
0.049
|
-39.36%
|
PV
|
0.0059
|
-
|
0.0058
|
-
|
Jiangxi Province
|
5.213
|
15.06%
|
4.994
|
15.10%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.118
|
14.30%
|
4.900
|
14.31%
|
Wind-power
|
0.095
|
79.99%
|
0.094
|
80.72%
|
Anhui Province
|
1.449
|
-3.63%
|
1.381
|
-4.31%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.371
|
-5.57%
|
1.309
|
-5.95%
|
Wind-power
|
0.065
|
93.02%
|
0.059
|
76.81%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.013
|
-27.54%
|
0.013
|
-27.78%
|
Fujian Province
|
2.914
|
58.17%
|
2.754
|
58.47%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.912
|
58.03%
|
2.751
|
58.32%
|
PV
|
0.0025
|
-
|
0.0025
|
-
|
Guangdong
|
6.400
|
59.85%
|
6.137
|
59.76%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.395
|
59.92%
|
6.132
|
59.83%
|
PV
|
0.0051
|
6.14%
|
0.0051
|
6.27%
|
Guangxi
|
0.037
|
-
|
0.035
|
-
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.037
|
-
|
0.035
|
-
|
Yunnan Province
|
0.972
|
-0.82%
|
0.898
|
-1.34%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.803
|
-3.29%
|
0.733
|
-4.17%
|
Wind-power
|
0.170
|
12.86%
|
0.166
|
13.46%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.059
|
196.31%
|
0.058
|
197.62%
|
Wind-power
|
0.059
|
196.31%
|
0.058
|
197.62%
|
Hainan Province
|
3.165
|
18.64%
|
2.956
|
19.00%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.083
|
18.28%
|
2.875
|
18.63%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.015
|
158.28%
|
0.015
|
158.46%
|
Wind-power
|
0.030
|
-9.49%
|
0.029
|
-9.33%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.026
|
46.52%
|
0.025
|
47.31%
|
PV
|
0.0108
|
133.80%
|
0.0107
|
134.79%
|
Total
|
104.311
|
8.67%
|
98.313
|
8.64%
For the first quarter of 2018, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 20.5% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
For the first quarter of 2018, Shandong Changdao Wind-power Plant of the Company with a total capacity of 20.55 MW was shut down and there were changes in the equity interests of Suzhou Gas Turbine. As of 31 March 2018, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 104,301MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 91,783 MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 104,301 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 92,783MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.
For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Ms. MENG Jing / Ms. ZHAO Lin
Tel: (8610) 6608 6765 / 6322 6596
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Crystal Hua / Ms. Christina Chong
Tel: (852) 3970 2155 / (852) 3641 1333
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: po@wsfg.hk / crystalhuay@wsfg.hk / christinachongkm@wsfg.hk
