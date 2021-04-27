Huaneng Power International, Inc. RMB 3.127 Billion Net Profit Attributable to Equity Holders for the First Quarter of 2021 Increased by 51.75%

BEIJING, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("the Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its unaudited operating results prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded consolidated operating revenue of RMB 49.909 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 7.595 billion), representing an increase of 23.59% compared to the same period of last year. The net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB 3.127 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 476 million), representing an increase of 51.75% compared to the same period of last year. The earnings per share was RMB 0.17 and earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 6.62 (equivalent to approximately USD 1.008). The increase of the Company's net profit was mainly due to the increase of domestic electricity sales.

NOTE: Detailed financial statements and information are available through this link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497896/1.pdf

Encl: The unaudited summary financial information of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The summary financial information is published under the listing regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The summary financial information was prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises of the People's Republic of China ("PRC GAAP"), which differs from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). No reconciliation with IFRS or US GAAP has been made in the presentation of the summary financial information.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,805 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 99,570 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

For enquiries, please contact:

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Ms. ZHU Tao / Ms. ZHAO Lin / Mr. CHEN Zhelu

Tel: (8610) 6608 6750 / 6322 6596 / 6322 6554

Fax: (8610) 6322 6888

Email: [email protected]

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited

Ms. Peri Yang / Mr. Ken Yu

Tel: (852) 3641 1332

Fax: (852) 3102 0210

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.