Huaneng Power International, Inc.: rmb 5.389 Billion Net Profit Attributable To Shareholders, For The Three quarterS of 2019 Increased By 170.95 %

For the three quarters of 2019, the Company and its subsidiaries recorded consolidated operating revenue of RMB 127.232 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 17.989 billion), representing an increase of 0.99% compared to the same period of last year. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 5.389 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 762 million), representing an increase of 170.95% compared to the same period of last year. The earnings per share was RMB 0.32 and earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 12.68 (equivalent to approximately USD 1.792). The main reason for the increase of the net profit is due to the drop in fuel prices.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,169 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,766 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

