huanqiu.com's 2017 China's Most Popular Cities for Foreign Investment Award Announced

This was huanqiu.com's first Finance Summit. The 2017 China's Most Popular Cities for Foreign Investment award was established by the financial news section of the portal. The winners of the award were selected based on the last 12 months of global media monitoring data provided by the world's most authoritative third-party news and information providers, including Dow Jones-owned business information and research database Factiva.com, leading global news release distributor PR Newswire and China's news media analysis and research service provider Fanews, according to indicators including the importance that media organizations attach to each city, the amount of media coverage, the degree to which the coverage was positive rather than negative as well as the reach of the coverage, all of which was weighted according to relevance and combined with the results of a questionnaire survey conducted by Global Times' Global Survey Center among more than 10,000 investors in 17 countries across six continents.

The cities of Guangzhou, Guiyang, Qingdao, Wenzhou and Xi'an were selected as the winners of the award. Yet, it was Xi'an that had left the deepest impression on the panel of judges, for its credentials as both a "garden city" and a "green city", as a result of the vast amount of acreage within the city's limits that had been converted into parks and forests, creating an environment that is a draw for people and businesses alike, all of whom find that the city offers excellent living and working conditions.

Xi'an, the starting point of the Silk Road and the locale that is often referred to as the "cradle of Chinese civilization", has established sister city relationships with 29 cities in 26 countries and friendly exchange relationships with 56 cities of which one of the more notable is with St. Petersburg, Russia. Xi'an is home to nearly 3,400 foreign-invested companies, with 174 foreign Global 500 companies having established subsidiaries or branch offices in the city.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huanqiucoms-2017-chinas-most-popular-cities-for-foreign-investment-award-announced-300577441.html

SOURCE huanqiu.com