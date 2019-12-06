HUATIAN Technology Group announces the appointment of Tony Curtis as the General Manager of FlipChip International LLC (FCI)

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUATIAN Technology Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Curtis as the General Manager (GM) of FCI, a Division of HUATIAN Technology Corporation.

The Huatian Executive Team would like to thank our former FCI GM Hong Xie for his leadership over the past 2.5 years. Hong's last day at FCI will be December 31, 2019.

Tony Curtis has 25 years of semiconductor manufacturing experience including the last 20 years spent working at FCI. He has held previous operations and leadership roles in sales and marketing, process engineering and product/process development. Mr. Aimo Xiao, Executive Director of Huatian Technology Group said, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Curtis to the General Manager role at FCI. He brings both operational and advanced packaging technology experience to the position, and will work with our customers to grow our US Operations. In addition to GM, Mr. Curtis will retain his role as VP of International Sales."

About FlipChip International LLC (FCI)

FCI supplies turnkey advanced packaging and test services focused on the consumer, automotive, medical and industrial markets. FCI supports a wide range of customers frequently partnering with them to engineer customized solutions including expedite bumping and backend services on Multi-Project Wafers. FCI is a leader in wafer level packaging with patented technologies spanning from Cu Pillar Bumping, Spheron™ Wafer Level Chipscale Packaging, and ChipsetT™ Embedded Die Packaging. FCI is a division of Huatian Technology Group (HT). HT is a worldwide top six provider of IC Testing and Packaging services. It is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market. Huatian Technology Group operates six ISO/IATF16949 factories located within China and the US.

