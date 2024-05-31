Huatu Education and National University of Malaysia Announce Partnership to Create ASEAN College, Ushering in a New Era of International Talent Development

BEIJING, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, Huatu Education Group (Huatu) and the National University of Malaysia (UKM) formally signed an agreement to establish the ASEAN College at UKM. The signing ceremony took place at Huatu's headquarters with the attendance of Datuk Ahmad Shalimin and Prof. Dato Dr. Ekhwan from UKM, along with Huatu's founder and president Yi Dinghong, and co-founder and senior vice president Li Pinyou.

In a harmonious and collaborative environment, both parties signed this significant cooperation agreement aimed at leveraging their respective strengths. The partnership seeks to provide exceptional education and training to both domestic and international students, fulfilling the high demand for skilled professionals by large Chinese enterprises while promoting deeper educational cooperation between China and Malaysia.

The National University of Malaysia, ranked among Malaysia's top five research institutions, is renowned for its high-quality teaching and research, earning a 'Five-Star University' rating from QS and gaining global recognition for its diplomas and qualifications. Huatu Education, a leader in China's education sector, brings its extensive expertise and resources in recruiting and training civil servants and teachers, supported by a network of over a thousand branches across China. This robust alliance promises to invigorate educational exchanges between China and Malaysia.

According to the agreement, Huatu Education Group will be responsible for the investment and construction of the ASEAN College, while UKM will provide the facilities and instructional support. The college is set to implement advanced educational techniques and methods, aiming to deliver top-tier education and training. Students who meet the graduation requirements will receive globally recognized degrees.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to create a training and teaching hub at UKM specifically designed to prepare employees. This initiative is expected to elevate UKM's international reputation and influence.

The initiative encompasses a China-Malaysia talent training program, which is expected to enhance educational, economic, and cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Malaysia.

The establishment of the ASEAN College at the National University of Malaysia (UKM) is set to broaden educational opportunities for Malaysian and Chinese students and invigorate the academic pursuits within both nations. For Huatu Education Group, launching the ASEAN College is a critical step in its strategy to deepen its engagement with the Chinese education market, extend its influence globally, and create a platform for training international talent.

SOURCE Huatu Education Group