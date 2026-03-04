Huawei and Bittel Release Xinghe Al SafeStay Hotel Campus Network Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei and Shandong Bittel Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Bittel for short) jointly released the Xinghe Al SafeStay Hotel Campus Network Solution. The solution uses cutting-edge AirEngine products to deliver Wi-Fi 7 coverage across hotel scenarios, enabling dual 10 Gbps access for both wired and wireless connections. Its innovative smart IoT control system allows for seamless temperature adjustments for guests, while reducing energy consumption by 20%. Additionally, 24/7 security ensures every stay is safe and worry-free. Tailored for hotels, the solution draws on partner resources to offer a ready-to-deploy model, where devices are plug-and-play. This simplifies installation and debugging processes while speeding up service deployment.

"We started working with Huawei back in 2020," said Wei Zhenhua, Bittel's Marketing Director for Europe, Africa, and CIS Regions. "This newly launched solution combines Huawei's cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology with our expertise in system integration. It removes the necessity for extra equipment like infrared sensors and mmWave radars. By harnessing Huawei's advanced AP features, we deliver smooth, intelligent solutions that redefine hotel competitiveness through spatial intelligence. Together, we're creating secure, AI-driven hotels, driving faster digital transformation across the industry."

Wei Zhenhua, Bittel's Marketing Director for Europe, Africa, and CIS Regions, attended the joint solution launch together with other guests from Huawei, including: Xu Jianfeng, Vice President of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU; Xu Qiang, Director of Huawei's Commercial Scenario Dept; Chen Zhiwei, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line; and Li Aiping, Director of the Partner Development & Sales Dept of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate, and will collaborate with more outstanding partners worldwide to assist hotels in meeting consumers' personalized demands, offering more appealing experiences, reducing operational costs, and enhancing market competitiveness.

