Huawei and CCA to Host Fireside Chat Discussing Impact of Instability on Global Innovation

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with CCA, Huawei Technologies USA VP of Economic and Stakeholder Affairs, Glenn Schloss, will be joining Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, for a fireside chat titled, "How will supply chain instability impact innovation and the global economy?" The discussion will cover the new and unique pressures facing the global supply chain over the past few years, both as a result of geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Schloss and Hinchcliffe, as a corporate executive and expert in the global innovation arena respectively, will draw on real-world insights and experiences and share solutions to address these challenges moving forward. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET, and can be registered for here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the challenges facing certain industries – causing shortages of semiconductors and other materials necessary to manufacturing, as well as PPE and vaccines – leading to unintended consequences to innovation in the U.S. and around the world. Today, we are at an inflection point in which countries, companies and consumers recognize instability in the global supply chain. While the pandemic has exposed these challenges – creating consumer doubt towards the global supply chain – it has also uncovered the power of collaboration to spur supply chain resiliency in the face of volatile conditions.

How does this instability impact innovation and the global economy, and how can countries and companies collaborate to address these challenges as we move forward? Schloss and Hinchcliffe will deliberate on this topic, sharing actionable insights for organizations to overcome unique challenges to avoid supply chain instability as we move forward. Through turbulent times, Huawei remains resilient and committed to the power of innovation to provide fresh solutions for the increasingly complex global challenges ahead.

For more information and to register for the fireside chat titled, "How will supply chain instability impact innovation and the global economy?" visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2167285167663743500

