Huawei and The Economist to Host Virtual Discussion on Unleashing Innovation through Collaboration

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 10, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with The Economist, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "Shared Success: Unleashing Innovation through Collaboration." The webinar, which begins at 11 a.m. EST and can be registered for here, will discuss how partnerships can spur scientific, social, technological, and economic progress. Panelists include Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Technologies USA, Antony Walker, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at techUK, Susan Athey, The Economics of Technology Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Martina Szabo, Lead at the World Economic Forum's COVID Action Platform, and Simon Cox, Emerging Markers Editor at The Economist.

Private and public sector collaborations rely heavily on digital infrastructure and connectivity to communicate processing power and quickly transfer valuable data, information, and insights, which are key in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Global innovations focused on providing ventilators, rapid test kits, and supercomputing power to aid researchers and scientists have already proven to make a difference in inhibiting the spread of the virus. With that said, the momentum behind this industry collaboration will continue play a key role in delivering the innovations the world needs to return to a post-pandemic normal.

Collaboration between companies and governments has the potential to unlock effective solutions for restraining the spread of COVID-19 – under what conditions is such collaboration possible? What role do regulators play in enabling this global collaboration? What are the challenges facing deeper collaboration, and how might they interfere with the success of innovative ideas and strategies? Drawing upon decades of industry experience, panelists will deliberate on these matters and more in the virtual discussion around unleashing innovation through collaboration.

For more information and to register for "Shared Success: Unleashing Innovation through Collaboration," visit: https://events.economist.com/events-conferences/emea/unleashing-innovation-through-collaboration/

