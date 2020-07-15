Huawei and WIRED to Host Webinar Highlighting Future of Technology and Globalization

PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, 2020, Huawei Technologies will join WIRED to host a webinar titled, "Globalization and the Future of Tech." The live webinar, which will begin at 12:15 EDT, will examine what the future of an ever connected world will look like on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the semiconductor industry impacts the global telecoms supply chain. Wired Editor-in-Chief Nick Thompson will host the webinar, which will feature Ian Bremmer, President and Founder of Eurasia Group and Nicol Turner Lee, Senior Fellow, Center for Technology Innovation at The Brookings Institution.

As the world navigates the impact of COVID-19, connectivity is proving to be essential in keeping everyday activity moving toward a new normal. Businesses are tasked with not only managing risk, but navigating the future of technology and the impact it will have globally. As networks become increasingly foundational due to the normalization of remote work, connectivity will be relied on more than ever before. Both the technology and semiconductor industries, as well as their global supply chains, will play an important role in the ways technology and connectivity impact future business practices.

As industries prepare for the implementation of 5G, technological elements that make the network possible will need improved output and higher performance to support the next-gen applications of the future. The semiconductor industry consistently plays an integral role in advancement, but as the demands of 5G increase the pace of progress, semiconductor manufacturing will lay the foundations for refined innovation. This topic will be discussed further during "Globalization and the Future of Tech", where experts will offer their perspectives on the role globalization will play on the future of technology – as well the implications it will have on the emerging new normal.

For more information and to register for "Globalization and the Future of Technology" visit: https://condenast.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bmnG5yJIRQypKw-cxIEhfQ

About Huawei:

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / [email protected]

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA

