Huawei Announces Fully-Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network Offerings for Northern Africa, Leading AI-Powered Network Innovation

MARRAKESH, Morocco, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the first leg of Huawei Network Summit 2025 held in Marrakesh, Morocco, Huawei announced fully-upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings for Northern Africa, leading AI-powered network innovation.

Richard Wu said in a keynote speech, "The fast-developing AI technologies are propelling the data communication industry into the AI-powered era. To keep pace, Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network creates AI-powered connectivity through AI-powered experience, AI-powered assurance, AI-powered resilience, and AI-powered security."

Richard Wu, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivering a speech

AI-Powered Experience: Xinghe Intelligent Campus, Leading Experience-Centric Networks

Wi-Fi adoption in security-sensitive industries like public services and finance is low due to Wi-Fi security concerns. In response, Huawei launched industry-unique Wi-Fi 7 Shield that uses AI signal scrambling technology for physical-layer encryption and zero data leakage.

Huawei's intelligent experience assurance engine leverages intelligent application identification, all-flow scheduling, and all-flow analysis to preferentially guarantee experience for encrypted applications like mainstream conferencing applications.

AI-Powered Assurance: Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Accelerating Industry Intelligence

In electric power scenarios, traditional networks cannot support two-way delay difference of less than 200 μs for services like relay protection. Huawei Xinghe Intelligent WAN reduces this figure to 3 μs by leveraging groundbreaking AI jitter elimination algorithms.

In government scenarios, the application identification accuracy on traditional networks is only 70%. Huawei increases this to over 95% through convolutional neural network (CNN)-based AI feature extraction technology.

AI-Powered Resilience: Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Creating Always-on Data Center Network With Zero Computing Loss

As AI applications and online transactions are surging, any network configuration errors may cause huge losses. Furthermore, reliable components like optical modules in data centers are the key to fully unleashing computing power. As such, Huawei has upgraded its Xinghe Intelligent Fabric solution with two technologies.

One is integrated network-security simulation technology — powered by Xingtu AI optimal policy algorithm and Centralized Model-Operation Simulation (CMOS) algorithm — to sort out millions of security policies in 2 minutes and simulate 3000 devices within 3 minutes, achieving always error-free network changes. The other is optical channel loss resistance technology used on Huawei's StarryLink optical modules, improving optical module reliability by 10 times while ensuring month-level uninterrupted cluster training.

AI-Powered Security: Xinghe Intelligent Network Security, Building Network Security Cornerstone

Ransomware attacks are rampant, causing a loss of US$4.5 million on average. As such, Huawei further innovated its Xinghe Intelligent Network Security Solution to build a comprehensive protection system. Specifically, AI-powered border firewalls enable a 95% high unknown threat detection rate, HiSec Endpoint with over 2000 protection points ensures 100% data recovery, and the AI-powered source tracing graph engine enables correlation analysis of 100 hops on the entire network to pinpoint the threat source.

Huawei also dives deeper into commercial markets and opens up network AI agent capabilities to partners, helping build 24/7 HCIE expert-assured networks. This reduces the ticket closure time from days to minutes. Moreover, Huawei provides differentiated industry scenario-specific solutions to meet unique scenario needs.

For global distribution markets, Huawei focuses on high-value scenarios like SME offices, budget hotels, and commercial stores, helping SMEs go digital and intelligent. Furthermore, Huawei provides one-click AI troubleshooting that integrates 32 typical fault operator libraries for a detection accuracy of 90%. In this way, partners can remotely resolve typical issues within 1 minute on their mobile phones.

Looking ahead, Huawei will further deepen AI-powered Xinghe Intelligent Network innovation and collaborate with African customers to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries for a digital and intelligent future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664242/image.jpg