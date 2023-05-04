DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app store for HUAWEI devices and one of the world's top 3 app marketplaces, celebrates the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan with an incredible offer, giving back to the millions of its dedicated users across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.

HUAWEI AppGallery Celebrates Eid with an Amazing Cashback Offer

Retaining the spirit of gratitude, unity, and joy of Eid al-Fitr, this brand-new offer that goes up to 20% cashback adds even more value to the extensive range of selected high-quality HUAWEI AppGallery apps and games. Starting on April 21st and running through April 23rd, AppGallery users who choose to top-up HUAWEI Points will receive an instant 15% Cashback to use on their in-app purchases. Additionally, when using their HUAWEI points in selected apps and games such as FreeFire, LordsMobile, Rush Royal, Gardenscape, Jawaker, Bigo Live and Likee among others, they will get an extra 5% coupon.

Users can take advantage of this fantastic offer for making in-app purchases in any of their favorite apps and games. This offer is a great opportunity for HUAWEI AppGallery users to enjoy their favorite apps and games while also benefiting from the cashback offer. It is a testament to HUAWEI's commitment to providing its customers with high-quality products and services while also giving back to the community.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "At Huawei Mobile Services, we celebrate this special occasion by offering the most generous AppGallery deal to our valued customers. As a company, we strive to enhance the end-user experience and make our products and services more distinctive and personalized, setting the benchmark for the whole industry."

HUAWEI AppGallery is home to the finest local and international apps, ensuring that they can be used seamlessly across HUAWEI smart devices in all scenarios, anywhere and anytime, without compromising users' privacy and security. The new 15% Cashback Eid offer in addition to the extra 5% coupons when using HUAWEI points in selected apps and games, concludes the company's month-long celebrations of Ramadan. Throughout the Holy Month, Huawei Mobile Services provided users with exclusive offers and specially designed content across HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Health, Petal Maps, and Petal Search, making this year's Ramadan experience one to remember.

For more details about HUAWEI AppGallery Eid offer, click here.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Huawei's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069977/HUAWEI_AppGallery_Eid.jpg

SOURCE HUAWEI AppGallery