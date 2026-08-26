HUAWEI AppGallery Wins Leading App Store Experience at Mobile Games Awards 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, Huawei's global app marketplace and a key pillar of Huawei's ecosystem, has been awarded Leading App Store Experience at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, held yesterday at an industry gala in Cologne during Gamescom week. The award celebrates AppGallery's ongoing commitment to excellence and the quality of experience it delivers to players and developers alike.

HUAWEI AppGallery has been recognised with the Leading App Store Experience award at the Mobile Games Awards 2026 during Gamescom week in Cologne. The award celebrates AppGallery’s commitment to delivering a high-quality experience for players and developers, with a growing catalogue of global and local games, exclusive in-game offers and gaming initiatives.

The recognition reflects AppGallery's significant contributions to gamers and game developers, including its expanding catalogue of global and local game releases, and the exclusive in-game offers and initiatives that have made gaming more rewarding for players of all levels.

The evening also saw Petal Paws crowned Best Trending AppGallery Game, recognising it as a standout title from a vibrant pool of global and local developers. The award highlights both the game's popularity with players and AppGallery's role in helping developers reach audiences worldwide.

"The Leading App Store Experience award is a testament to the commitment of our team to relentlessly seek the best experience for our users, every day," said Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe. "We are equally proud to see Petal Paws recognised as Best Trending AppGallery Game, a reflection of the incredible talent within our developer community."

He added, "AppGallery has achieved remarkable growth in a highly competitive market and is now widely regarded as the third-largest app store by user base. We hope to continue helping developers all over the world grow their business while delighting fans with top-notch campaigns and offers across our rich portfolio of top games."

Since it was first launched in 2018, AppGallery has grown into one of the world's leading app marketplaces, offering a wide range of popular global games and local apps. Huawei remains dedicated to working closely with its partners, elevating the experience for developers and users through mutually beneficial collaboration.

The awards come during a landmark week for Huawei's gaming ecosystem at Gamescom 2026, where HUAWEI AppGallery and HUAWEI GameCenter are bringing the excitement directly to the show floor in Cologne. Building on the momentum of previous years, AppGallery returns with exclusive rewards, limited-time offers, and curated promotions across featured titles, alongside hands-on gameplay experiences and community activations. Offering over a thousand mini-games, HUAWEI GameCenter continues to connect players with top-tier titles and VIP privileges, reinforcing Huawei's commitment to delivering accessible, rewarding, and player-focused gaming experiences worldwide.

Learn more about AppGallery at: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/appgallery.

Check the Mobile Games Awards 2026 awards winners at: https://www.pocketgamer.biz/mga2026/winners.

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group