Huawei Executive Joy Tan Recognized on the 2019 Holmes Influencer 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA announced Joy Tan has once again earned a spot on the Holmes Report 2019 Influence 100 list. This list recognizes the most important and influential in-house communicators from around the world. 2019 marks the fifth consecutive year Tan has appeared on the list.

"I am honored to be recognized by the Holmes Report and to be included amongst such a distinguished group of communicators," said Tan. "I attribute this to the diverse team of communications, government relations and public affairs professionals that are committed to communicating Huawei's unmatched innovation and world-class best practices as a global technology leader."

Tan, a highly respected global communications executive at one of the world's most valuable brands, has more recently taken on the critical position overseeing media and government affairs in Washington DC as well as the overall corporate brand of Huawei Technologies in the U.S. In 2017, Tan received the SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement at the Holmes Report's annual Asia-Pacific awards ceremony. Tan joined Huawei in 2007 as senior director of marketing communications and vice president of corporate branding and communications. Prior to joining Huawei, Tan was director of operations at telecom company China Voice Holding Company and marketing manager and Verizon.

Widely recognized for her efforts that helped Huawei become one of the most powerful world players in technology, overtaking Sweden's Ericsson and Apple in the U.S. as the world's second largest telecoms-equipment and mobile device maker. According to Huawei Chairman Liang Hua operations are smooth and the organization is as sound as ever. With effective management and an excellent performance across all financial indicators, Huawei's business has remained robust in the first half of 2019.

The Holmes Report 2019 Influence 100 List can be found here.

