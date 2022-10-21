Huawei Launches Storage Portfolio for Diverse Data Applications in Europe

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei Connect 2022 Paris, Huawei presented its innovative "data-centric" concept for the data storage industry. It also launched scenario-specific storage products and solutions designed to unleash data productivity for European enterprises.

"We hope to share Huawei's storage insights with our European partners and customers, and we are also firmly going in this direction," says Dr. Assaf Natanzon, Chief Architect of Huawei Data Storage.

Dr. Assaf Natanzon, Chief Architect of Data Storage, delivered a keynote speech at Huawei Connect 2022 Paris (PRNewsfoto/Huawei EBG Western Europe)

Dr. Assaf Natanzon believes that data storage is undergoing three major changes in the digital era:

The integration of distributed databases, big data, and AI technologies will make data application scenarios more diverse.

Data is getting hotter, requiring faster real-time data analytics and processing.

Enterprises digital resilience is more important than ever before.

In response to storage evolution, Huawei adheres to the "data-centric" approach and launches scenario-specific storage products and solutions to aid Europe's digital transformation.

Multi-cloud

A combination of public and private multi-clouds is the best choice for cloud transformation. Centralized data storage sharing and cross-cloud application deployment are the optimal multi-cloud architecture for enterprises. Huawei Storage is adhering to this innovative practice.

Production and transactions

OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage provides SAN and NAS capabilities with leading reliability and performance, which is especially suitable for financial core banking systems and Hospital Information Systems (HIS). NAS and SAN both use FlashLink disk-controller collaboration algorithms and SmartMatrix full-mesh architecture. In addition, OceanStor Dorado provides the industry's only active-active NAS solution.

Data analytics

OceanStor Pacific Scale-Out Storage eliminates data analytics performance, protocol, and capacity bottlenecks using architecture breakthroughs, such as data flow that adapts to large and small I/Os, ultra-high-density hardware, and Erasure Coding (EC) algorithms, improving the data analysis processing efficiency by over 30%.

Data protection

Huawei Storage provides comprehensive data protection. In terms of disaster recovery (DR), Huawei provides multiple DR solutions, such as local high availability (HA), intra-city active-active, and geo-redundant 3DC. To back up service data, OceanProtect delivers 3x higher backup bandwidth and 5x higher recovery bandwidth than peer products, along with an ultimate 72:1 data reduction ratio. Huawei Ransomware Protection Storage Solution covers primary and backup storage, and uses machine learning models to detect ransomware, with a detection rate of 99%.

Dr. Assaf Natanzon noted that, "in this era of data explosion, data applications are booming. Huawei Data Storage is committed to building a data-centric, trustworthy storage foundation for diverse applications to unleash data productivity."

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 197,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide.

Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

