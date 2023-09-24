Huawei Launches Three Product Portfolios for the Commercial Market to Build High-Quality Connections

News provided by

Huawei

24 Sep, 2023, 21:32 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, at the summit of Commercial Market Summit: Join Hands with Partners to Accelerate Intelligence for SMEs, Huawei Datacom released three product portfolios, such as the Huawei Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi Solution, dedicated for multiple industry scenarios. These product portfolios will help partners win more customers and achieve more success in the commercial market.

High-Quality Smart Wards

Continue Reading
Cheng Jian, General Manager of the Government & Enterprise Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, released marketable products and product portfolios for the commercial market.
Cheng Jian, General Manager of the Government & Enterprise Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, released marketable products and product portfolios for the commercial market.

Huawei Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi Solution uses Huawei's latest AR routers (AirEngine 9700D-S and AirEngine 5760-11DH) to provide customers with wireless networks featuring zero roaming, wide coverage, high bandwidth, and hyper-convergence. In this way, devices used by doctors and nurses are always connected to the service system during mobile ward rounds.

High-Quality SME Office

Huawei CloudEngine S8700 is equipped with a unique experience assurance card to guarantee high-quality voice and video experience. It identifies key voice and video conferences of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in real time and preferentially guarantees them. This ensures smooth video conferences for up to 10,000 users with in-person experience.

High-Quality Simplified Data Centers

Huawei High-Quality Simplified Data Center Network Solution (using CloudEngine CE6800 and CloudEngine CE5800 series data center switches) helps to build networks featuring large capacity, large buffer, virtualization, high reliability, and easy O&M. This slashes data center deployment costs by 50%.

There are a large number of SMEs, which are critical to economic development. As Huawei continues to dive deep into the commercial market, Huawei will develop more marketable products and product portfolios to help partners win more customers and achieve more success in the commercial market.

For more about Huawei Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi Solution, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-network/campus-network/zero-roaming-distributed-wifi?from=search

For more about Huawei CloudEngine S8700 series switches, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/switches/campus-switches/s8700?from=search.

SOURCE Huawei

Also from this source

Huawei Upgrades the CloudWAN 3.0 Solution, Accelerating the Intelligent Era

Huawei zkoumá možnosti F5G a představuje tři řešení pro podnikové optické sítě

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.