Huawei Looks to Develop Dedicated Semiconductor Plant in Shanghai

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the semiconductor industry "Huawei Looks to Develop Dedicated Semiconductor Plant"

US sanctions prohibit any semiconductor company that uses US software or equipment to manufacture its chipsets from supplying them to Huawei without a license from the Department of Commerce. This has had a significant impact on the company's ability to secure the chips it needs for its smartphones and telecommunications equipment. However, it has been reported that Huawei is now planning a dedicated semiconductor manufacturing plant in Shanghai that will not use American technology.

The plant would be run by a partner, the Shanghai IC R&D Center, and would initially focus on producing lower end 45nm chips with plans to produce more advanced 28nm and 20nm chips, which are suitable for use in internet of things devices and telecommunications equipment, by late 2022. This could enable Huawei to secure a supply of the chips it needs for its core telecommunications infrastructure business. However, the reported plant may not be equipped to supply Huawei with access to the highly advanced chips used in mobile devices and the company may have to scale back its smartphone offerings as a result.

