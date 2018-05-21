HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Now Available in the U.S.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is disruptively priced at $1,499.99 for the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB solid state drive and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150; or $1,199.99 for the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB solid state drive and Intel UHD Graphics 620. Each HUAWEI MateBook X Pro also includes one-year of Microsoft® Office 365® Personal and the HUAWEI MateDock 2. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes in Space Gray or Mystic Silver and is available online at Amazon, Newegg and Microsoft.com beginning May 21 and in Microsoft Stores on May 23. Purchase the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro online from Amazon and Newegg, or a Microsoft Store by June 10 and receive a $300 gift card from the respective retailer for a future purchase.

Uncompromising Performance

Powered by a full featured 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 2GB GDDR5, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the world's first ultra-slim notebook with a dedicated GPU and cooling fan that connects with external Thunderbolt™ 3 graphics. Its discrete graphics are four times better than integrated graphics in terms of image processing and video editing.

Combined with Huawei's intelligent energy saving technology and a 57.4Wh battery, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro enables 12-hour video playback (1080P), 14-hour office work or 15-hour web browsing.

Made for Work and Play

With a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and almost borderless display, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is defining what it means for a notebook to be FullView. With the highest screen-to-body ratio of any 13.9-inch notebook, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro delivers more space for work and entertainment.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro uses a full-size chiclet keyboard with optimized keystroke and keypad for increased typing accuracy and comfort. It is spill-proof and backlit, turning on/off automatically by sensing external light sources. The oversized trackpad frees individuals from time and space restrictions by alleviating the need for a mouse and enabling gestures.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro runs on Windows 10 Home Signature Edition. The 3K display with 3000×2000 resolution, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 450 nits brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio features a 3:2 aspect ratio to enable Microsoft Office 365 and other common software to present more content than the traditional 16:9 found on most notebooks. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a 10-point touchscreen, ultra-thin Corning Gorilla Glass, one glass solution and anti-fingerprint coating for zooming in and out with one touch accurately and intuitively.

It also has Eye Comfort Mode featuring Huawei's eye comfort technology that filters excessive blue light and alleviates eye fatigue. It also includes a brightness adjustment component to view information clearly even in direct sunlight.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features Dolby Atmos sound system, the best audio solution for both hardware and software. Co-designed by Huawei and Dolby, the quad-speaker and split frequency setup minimalizes distortion and captures every sound detail to create a 3D and immersive sound experience. With this innovative design, each speaker is separated from the case to direct sound at you in a clear and natural way. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a movie theatre on the go, delivering a powerful cinematic experience.

Portable, Durable Design With Privacy in Mind

Reflecting Huawei's premium and sleek design aesthetic, every curve and every port of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is intentional. Available in Space Gray or Mystic Silver, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro redefines the traditional PC design. Made of aluminium alloy that is typically used in aviation along with a sophisticated sandblasting finish, it is 0.57 inches thin and weighs just 2.93 pounds – making the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro light, portable yet durable.

To protect users' privacy, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a recessed pop-up camera that sits discreetly between the F6 and F7 keys. As a breakthrough in privacy, the camera does not activate automatically even when depressed, and it cannot be activated remotely.

Huawei has successfully transferred its smartphone fingerprint technologies to the notebook. By integrating the fingerprint sensor and the power button, it is possible to start and access the computer in 7.9 seconds, or wake up and access the computer in 6.6 seconds. Multiple profiles and fingerprints can be saved to allow for multiple users as well. Fingerprints are stored locally on the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro to provide greater protection for each person's privacy and data.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Specs

MateBook X Pro OS Windows 10 Signature Edition 64bit Home Display 13.9" 3K FullView 10-point anti-fingerprint TouchScreen (3000 x 2000, 260 PPI) Processor 8th Gen i7-8550U 8th Gen i5-8250U Memory 16 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz 8 GB LPDDR3 2133 MHz Hard Drive 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 2GB DDR5 Intel® UHD Graphics 620 Camera 1 MP Connectivity 802.11ac 2.4/5 GHz 2X2 MIMO Dual band Wi-Fi Ports 1 x USB-C 1 x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C) 1 x USB-A (USB 3.0) 1 x 3.5-mm stereo headset jack Battery 57.4 Wh with 65 W Charger Audio Dolby ATMOS® Sound System Quad-Speaker system Dimension 11.97" x 8.54" x 0.57" Weight 2.93 lbs. Colors Space Gray Space Gray or Mystic Silver Price $1,499.99 MSRP $1,199.99 MSRP









About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Huawei ranks 83 among the Global Fortune 500 list and is one of the top three smartphone makers globally. With 30 years of telecommunications experience and 15 R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China, Huawei is delivering the latest in technology and user experiences. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.

