Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus & LG Cell Phone Black Friday 2019 Deals: Unlocked Android & iPhone Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best Android and iPhone deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant Black Friday savings on Galaxy, Pixel, Huawei, Moto, HTC and more unlocked mobile phones by clicking the links below.

Best cell phone deals:

● Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones - check the latest discounts on flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers at Sprint

● Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus & Motorola One smartphones at Amazon - save on popular GSM unlocked Motorola cell phones with built-in Amazon Alexa access

● Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro (5G) - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage at Sprint

● Save over 50% on select LG smartphones and enjoy a free TV with select LG leases - pick up the LG G8, V50 & V40 at Sprint.com

● Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40

● Save up to 68% off on Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint.com - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage

● Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Galaxy Note10+ smartphones - pay nothing today and get the Galaxy Note10 for as little as $20/month at Sprint

● Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals

● Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals

● Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones - check the latest live deals on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XR & more at Sprint

Due to the mass availability of mobile and smartphones there are now hundreds of options for sale on the market. Companies like Samsung, Apple, LG, Google and Motorola consistently design and produce top-selling mobile phones yearly. This is because they acknowledge that today, customers use their phone for more than making calls. Phones are rated on a number of aspects including, camera clarity, battery life, display screen, durability, storage space, graphics and speed. Another aspect is access to data and WI-FI, this is most often attained through cell phone carriers like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast or T-Mobile.

How long do Amazon's and Walmart's Black Friday deals last? Black Friday and Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year.

From early November, Amazon starts releasing Black Friday deals that run until early December. They further offer additional deals on an hourly basis during the beginning of Black Friday week itself. Walmart is also kicking off the holiday shopping fever early this year. The retailer's Early Deals Drop, an online promotion which started on October 25, offers savings on select items under several categories such as electronics, apparel, home essentials and more. The Walmart Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th on the retailer's online store. The evening of Thanksgiving normally sees the doors open for their in-store Black Friday deals.

Most Black Friday promotions run for five days, from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Unlike other major retailers, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals usually last for an entire week, giving shoppers a fresh round of deals while extending older ones.

