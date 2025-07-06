Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage Named One of DCIG TOP 5 Cybersecure NAS Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG), a leading global technology research and analysis firm, has recently listed Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage in its 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Cybersecure 10PB+ NAS Solutions report. The Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage has earned a number of plaudits for its leading data resilience and NAS capabilities.

In the report, DCIG predicts the global NAS market will nearly triple in the next seven years, but this widespread adoption also brings escalating challenges to resilience, especially from the growing threat of ransomware. As a result, enterprises are placing greater emphasis on data resilience when selecting NAS storage.

The report indicates that enterprises should prioritize data resilience when purchasing NAS storage—focusing on key features such as ransomware detection, at-rest encryption, secure snapshots, and permission management and control. To support this, DCIG evaluated the storage services and data resilience capabilities of 24 mainstream NAS solutions for its report, looking at multiple dimensions, including reliability, performance, and resilience. The report provides valuable insights for enterprises looking to purchase NAS storage.

The report marked Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash NAS Storage as a standout product in a number of areas:

All-round ransomware protection: The solution's built-in pre-event, in-event, and post-event ransomware detection capabilities enable faster, more accurate detection, and a ransomware detection rate of up to 99.99%. It also proactively protects data using cutting-edge technologies such as built-in honeyfiles and Air Gap.

Stable and reliable: The solution uses a SmartMatrix Full-Mesh Architecture, along with the unique NAS active-active solution, to deliver 99.99999% reliability. It also supports seamless upgrades from a single device to multi-site disaster recovery (DR) solutions, such as active-active, 3DC, and 4DC DR, to ensure always-on services.

Efficient and agile: The innovative scale-out file system OceanFS can improve the system processing capability, while its intelligent metadata layout and directory balancing algorithm significantly boost file access performance, delivering 30% better access performance for massive small files compared to the industry's next best.

Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage has been named one of DCIG TOP 5 cybersecure storage solutions for multiple consecutive years. Huawei has committed itself to prioritizing innovation and investment to elevate storage performance, reliability, and resilience, aiming to establish itself as the number one choice for customers across a vast range of industries.

For more details about the 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Cybersecure 10PB+ NAS Solutions report, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/material/enterprise/55b136cea83242b7978145891e9aadb3

For more information about Huawei Data Storage products and solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage

