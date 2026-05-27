HUAWEI Presents the Tau Scaling Law, Enabling Breakthroughs in Transistor Density and System Performance

BEIJING, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

On Monday, at the 2026 IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS) in Shanghai, He Tingbo, President of HUAWEI's Semiconductor Business Department, presented the Tau (τ) Scaling Law, a proposed successor to Moore's Law for guiding semiconductor development.

He Tingbo, President of HUAWEI’s Semiconductor Business Department, delivers a keynote speech at the 2026 IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems in Shanghai on Monday.

This law proposes replacing geometric scaling with time (τ) scaling as a new guiding principle for the evolution of both semiconductors and electronic systems. Based on this principle, innovative technologies such as HUAWEI's LogicFolding can be used to continuously compress signal propagation delay and steadily improve transistor density, which will drive the ongoing evolution of semiconductors and electronic systems.

In recent years, Moore's Law – which has guided the semiconductor industry for more than five decades – has faced severe physical limits and diminishing economic returns. The global industry has been increasingly constrained by the slowdown in the geometric scaling of transistors and the erosion of cost-per-transistor benefits.

The industry must now tackle the urgent and recurrent challenge of overcoming the physical constraints of traditional processes and finding a new, sustainable evolution path that can match surging computing demands. This is where the Tau Scaling Law comes into play.

Based on this law, HUAWEI has developed innovative core technologies like LogicFolding and established a multi-level co-optimization mechanism that spans semiconductor devices, circuits, chips and systems. This mechanism aims to systematically shorten the time constant in order to drive up performance, energy efficiency and transistor density at each level in the following ways:

At the device level: Optimizing the resistance and parasitic capacitance of transistors and interconnects to minimize the device-level time constant at the underlying physical layer

At the circuit level: Adopting the LogicFolding architecture to break down the physical boundaries of traditional circuit layouts, significantly shortening critical-path wiring, effectively reducing the resistive and capacitive load of signal propagation, and ultimately boosting transistor density and circuit performance

At the chip level: Employing full-stack coordinated design of software, architecture and silicon to achieve fine-grained, workload-driven control over instruction and data flows, enhancing system-level parallelism and efficiency, and significantly reducing end-to-end execution time

At the system level: Redefining interconnect protocols for computing systems with UnifiedBus to achieve unified memory addressing and native memory semantics for SuperPoDs, significantly reducing system communications latency

In her keynote speech, He elaborated on HUAWEI's application of the Tau Scaling Law to smartphones and AI computing. Over the past six years, HUAWEI has designed and mass-produced 381 chips based on the Tau Scaling Law, serving a wide range of industries, sectors and markets.

The Kirin chips scheduled to launch in the fall of 2026 will be the first ever to adopt the LogicFolding architecture, which will considerably enhance the chips' performance. By 2031, the high-end chips HUAWEI designs based on the Tau Scaling Law are expected to feature a transistor density that is equivalent to 14-angstrom (1.4 nm) processes.

Looking ahead, He noted, "We believe that openness and collaboration are key to driving ongoing progress in the semiconductor industry. No single company can independently find all the answers along the path of semiconductor evolution. With the Tau Scaling Law, we look forward to working closely with scientists, engineers and industry partners around the world to drive the sustainable development of the semiconductor and electronics industries."

SOURCE China Daily