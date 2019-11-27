Huawei Showcases Support of Local Communities through Silicon Valley Turkey Trot

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA today announced its sponsorship with the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, an annual charity event produced by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation. The Turkey Trot will take place the morning of Thanksgiving in San Jose on Thursday, November 28, with the first race starting at 7:30 a.m. local time.

"Huawei is committed to supporting communities across the U.S., particularly those in need during the holiday season," said Scott Jamar, Vice President of Industry Relations at Huawei Technologies USA. "Silicon Valley is an incredibly important community to us, as we have a local office and draw from the talent pipeline. We are happy to do our part in helping this community continue to thrive."

Through the annual Turkey Trot, the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation has raised almost $9 million to support local charitable programs, including local food banks, providing glasses and vision screenings and placing those in need into affordable housing. As a member of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Huawei is a proud supporter of both the Turkey Trot and the Foundation as a whole.

More information on Huawei's CSR activities can be found in its 2018 Sustainability Report here.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA

Related Links

http://www.huawei.com

