Huawei Sponsors The Tech Titans Awards For The Ninth Consecutive Year

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA announced it will sponsor the 2019 Tech Titans Awards Gala for the ninth year in a row. Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas with a diverse group of leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region. The awards gala will take place on Friday, August 23, at 5:30 p.m. CT at the Renaissance Dallas at Legacy West Hotel in Dallas, TX,

Several representatives from Huawei will be in attendance, including Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations, Tim Danks. During the gala, Danks will present the Tech Titans of the Future - University Level Award, which recognizes educational institutions that encourage and support students in engineering and technology-related disciplines.

"Huawei has a long history of partnering and investing in the next generation of technology professionals," said Danks. "We are continuing to focus on supporting STEM education in the U.S. and around the world through partnerships with educational institutions, as well as various initiatives through our flagship CSR program, Seeds for the Future."

More information on Huawei's CSR activities can be found in its 2018 Sustainability Report here.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us

SOURCE Huawei

Related Links

http://www.huawei.com

