Huawei Technologies Joins Lexology Panel of Experts to Discuss Open Markets and Fair Competition On Global Scale

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, in partnership with Lexology, will be leading a webinar titled: "Examining U.S. Export Controls and the Laws of the World Trade Organization." The panel discussion, which will take place on December 6th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST and can be registered for here, will cover whether U.S. export controls against China are aligned with the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s efforts to promote open markets and fair competition.

Moderated by Mary McGowan, Editorial Manager, The International Law Office, the discussion will include insights from:

Craig J. Burchell , Senior Vice President of Global Trade Affairs, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

, Senior Vice President of Global Trade Affairs, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Darshak Dholakia , Partner, Dechert LLP

, Partner, Dechert LLP Alexandre Lamy , Partner, Baker McKenzie LLP

During a time when supply chain disruption has gripped the world, global collaboration pertaining to trade is imperative. Current U.S. restrictions against China are not only hindering the effectiveness of international commerce, but are also unraveling longstanding cooperation and competition among the globe's largest economies.

To protect international trade efforts, the WTO has established principles to ensure the promotion of open markets, fair competition, and trading without discrimination. Are the current policies the U.S. has in place in line with the WTO's multilateral rules? Panelists will discuss their thoughts, while highlighting how private and public sectors can work in tandem to promote effective trade on a global scale.

For more information and to register for "Examining Whether U.S. Export Controls Align with the Laws of the World Trade Organization," visit: https://www.lexology.com/Events/Details/10610

