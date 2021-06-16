Huawei Technologies USA and Financial Times to Develop Data Sovereignty Solutions

PLANO, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Financial Times, will bring together experts for a webinar titled: "How Should Privacy Considerations Be Addressed Given Data's Emerging Status as a Tradable Commodity?" to discuss how data is collected, controlled and processed across borders. Panelists include Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Technologies USA, Lothar Determann, Partner at Baker McKenzie, Rachel Nico, Global Director of Privacy Legal and the Group Counsel for Information Technology at Intel and Caitlin Fennessy, Research Director at International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). The conversation, moderated by Hannah Murphy, Tech Correspondent at Financial Times, will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on June 23, and can be registered for here.



From sweeping executive orders to high-profile social media hearings, the past years have seen churn in the world of data privacy. As control over our data becomes increasingly prevalent in the digital era, leaders are faced with creating rules and regulations regarding the protection of personal information. Governments must determine policies that dictate how and when data moves across borders, the impact of privacy-enhancing technology and the overall role data laws play in spurring or suppressing technology and innovation.

This webinar will discuss the implications of data sovereignty on global trade and regulations, delving into necessary policy changes, as well as the global opportunity that comes with standardizing compliance laws. Individual national policies on data have both privacy and trade implications, which present significant challenges for global companies operating across borders. There are two critical dimensions to this discussion. The first focuses on what data sovereignty means for trade flows, and the second is how data localization laws are shaping up in different countries. Experts will dive into these key issues and more, discussing comprehensive strategies that balance trust and safety.



To participate in this discussion, live tweet the event using hashtags #FTDigitalDialogues and #FTTech. For more information and to register for "How Should Privacy Considerations Be Addressed Given Data's Emerging Status as a Tradable Commodity?" visit: https://datasovereignty.live.ft.com/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

CONTACT:

Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald

[email protected]



SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA