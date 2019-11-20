Huawei Technologies USA Celebrates Its Commitment to STEM Education During American Education Week 2019

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of American Education Week, Huawei Technologies USA today announced its continued efforts in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) investment and related philanthropic activities. A leading supporter of global education programs that bring access to technology to young people around the world, Huawei continues to increase its commitment to serving American communities with intent to accelerate understanding of STEM related fields.

"Huawei Technologies USA is working to increase access to STEM education for young people across the U.S. through innovative partnerships and programs that are preparing them for the future," said Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA. "Globally, Huawei is proud to help students embrace the world of ICT, AI and mobile technology—which starts with early exposure and education."

In 2019, Huawei's efforts include ongoing engagement and philanthropic support of local K-12 independent school districts, education related non-profits, educator awards, events and student scholarships in numerous American communities. Huawei sponsored the Sci-Tech Discovery Center's STEM Powered program in Dallas, TX and the 25th anniversary celebration of City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley, CA – each are designed to give students a hands-on experience and encourage careers across STEM industries. Huawei also sponsored the Plano ISD Education Foundation in its headquarters town of Plano, TX, which provides support to educators and academic programs in the region.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

