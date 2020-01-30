Huawei Technologies USA CSO Andy Purdy to Speak at Suits & Spooks 2020 Summit

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA Chief Security Officer, Andy Purdy, will be a featured speaker at Suits & Spooks. The Suits & Spooks summit will focus on risk management for communications and 5G. Purdy will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, Feb. 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET with the conference organizer Jeffery Carr. Taking place on Feb. 6-7, 2020 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., the Suits & Spooks will bring attendees and speakers together to engage in discussion around the cybersecurity and physical security challenges facing the intelligence industry today.

During the fireside chat, "The Challenge of Promoting Risk Management and Resilience for Communications and 5G | A Fireside Chat with Andy Purdy," the Huawei USA CSO will draw from his experience leading the U.S. government cybersecurity effort from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and his work with a number of private companies, including Computer Sciences Corporation. Purdy will also discuss various U.S. government action targeted at Huawei, security concerns about foreign entities and other sophisticated malicious actors in cyberspace, and how a comprehensive, universal approach will lead to safer and more resilient 5G networks.

"There's significant value in establishing a comprehensive risk management approach – it's necessary for telecom operators and equipment vendors to manage real cybersecurity risk," said Purdy. "It's important that we promote the resilience of the telecommunications ecosystem and strive for stronger and more secure networks in a way that facilitates transparency."

