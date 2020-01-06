Huawei Technologies USA Executive Tim Danks to Speak at 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations, Tim Danks, will speak on two industry panels at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020). Held in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-10, CES is the annual trade show held by the Consumer Technology Association and is known as the largest consumer trade show of the year.

The CES panel, "The Global Economic Impact of AI," will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:15 a.m. PT in the North Hall (N256) of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the session, Danks will discuss how artificial intelligence could potentially impact the world economy, and how soon changes might take place. He will be joined on the panel by Ritika Gunnar, VP of Data and AI Expert Labs and Learning at IBM, and Edward Hsu, Senior Adviser, Disruptive Technologies at World Bank. The panel will be moderated by Jonathan Swartz, Senior Writer for MarketWatch.

"Technology is advancing more rapidly than ever, and artificial intelligence is our generation's transformational technology that will be used in almost every sector of the global economy," Danks said. "I'm excited to share some of Huawei's experiences and dive deeper into the promising future of AI at CES."

Huawei continues to invest heavily in AI research, with an emphasis on developing the capabilities for more efficient, secure, and automated machine learning solutions. Huawei is focused on using AI to create value: business value, industry value, and societal value. In 2019, the company announced Ascend family of AI chips will power a full range of AI scenarios for customers and partners. They will provide AI capabilities for public and private clouds, the industrial Internet of Things and consumer devices. These chips are part of a full-stack portfolio that includes an automated development toolkit, a unified training framework, and a set of powerful application enablement tools.

In addition, Danks will be participating in a fireside chat, hosted by Silicon Dragon. The session, "Fireside Chats: Global Tech Titans," will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. PT in the Turnberry Towers, and also feature Charles Zhang, GM, Global Business Unit at Baidu and Tim Zanni, Partner, Global & US Technology Sector Lead at KPMG, with moderator Rebecca Fannin, author of Tech Titans of China.

Huawei will also be at booth #10939 in the Tech East section of the Las Vegas Convention Center, located in Central Hall.

For more information on CES 2020, visit https://www.ces.tech/.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

