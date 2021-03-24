Huawei to Bring Together Industry Experts to Discuss How to Close the Digital Divide

PLANO, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 31, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with CCA, will bring together experts for a webinar titled "How Should the Government, Operators and Solution Providers Collaborate on the Mission of Closing the Digital Divide." The webinar will discuss what it will take to make the global digital divide disappear and how together, we can build a more connected world. Panelists include Joseph Franell, President of Blue Mountain Networks, Ernest Worthman, Executive Editor at AGL Media Group and Debra Ruh, CEO and Founder of Ruh Global Impact. The webinar, moderated by Don Morrissey, VP of Government Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA, will begin at 1 p.m. ET and can be registered for here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how critical connectivity is, and helped the world to realize the importance of digital inclusion – yet reports show that 163 million Americans still lack high-speed internet. From remote work to distance learning, connectivity is now necessary to maintain professional and educational success. As the collective mindset shifts toward seeing technology as a necessity rather than a luxury, public and private entities must work together to build a plan of action that creates connectivity for all.

What are the benefits of digital inclusion? Does increased global connectivity alleviate poverty? What are the challenges that we'll face as we close the digital divide? Experts will answer these questions and more to determine how the government, operators and solution providers can collaborate on closing the digital divide.



For more information and to register for "How Should the Government, Operators and Solution Providers Collaborate on the Mission of Closing the Digital Divide" visit: https://www.smartsource-reg.com/2021mcs/2021cr/Site/Register

