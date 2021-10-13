Huawei to Discuss How 5G Can Boost Innovation and Close the Digital Divide

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Chief Technology Officer, Paul Scanlan, will be leading a session at the upcoming virtual series with The Economist, titled: "[email protected]: Reimagining Leadership, Collaboration and Productivity." The series, which will run from October 18th – 21st and can be registered for here, will cover conversations on the future of work and tools for navigating the rapid transformation. The event will feature insights from more than 120 speakers across 60 content rich sessions, highlighting a variety of remote-work topics.

Scanlan will participate in the session titled, "How 5G will drive digital transformation across all industries" on October 18th at 3:45 p.m. EST, and will highlight how 5G is helping to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and closing the digital divide. The conversation will also include insights into how Huawei has introduced 5G to its vast client base and the differences, benefits and disadvantages of public and private 5G. The session will be moderated by Ludwig Siegele, US technology editor at The Economist.

The pandemic has drastically changed how the world works and interacts – both digitally and physically. Changes, such as telehealth, remote work and hybrid schooling, have granted many benefits, but have also widened the accessibility gap as nation-wide connectivity remains unachieved. Luckily, emerging technologies, such as 5G, provide a solution.

5G has already begun to improve industries, including healthcare through expanded access to telemedicine – crucial in the fight against COVID-19. As 5G continues to roll out to communities across the globe, reliable, readily available, fast broadband will open a whole new world of possibilities for even more industries. Scanlan will speak to these opportunities and the imminent benefits of 5G implementation.

For more information and to register for the [email protected] virtual event, visit: https://events.economist.com/innovation-work-usa/

