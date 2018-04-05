Huawei Unveils Open Source DMM Project That Redesigns the Protocol Stack Container in Networking

In today's open networking world, new network applications are constantly emerging, and need diverse network requirements ranging from QOS & SLA to transport protocol. Until now, most server applications used the Linux kernel stack. Even with the notable progress made thus far with the Linux kernel stack, today's applications call for protocols that provide a strong performance guarantee. For instance, TCP protocol often inhibits performance as congestion leads to low link utilization. Amidst growing concerns surrounding network security protocol, a one-size-fits-all method is no longer realistic in today's ecosystem. The new DMM project makes it possible to elevate different protocols for apps in a single host as well as within one app, while reducing overall development, operational, and maintenance costs.

The first version of DMM with FD.io will be released in April and will include a common stack API framework and an interface document. Moving forward, DMM will try to integrate other stacks, such as 'f-stack' and VPP communication library in addition to improving the performance and transparency of the frame layer.

"Huawei wants to establish an ecosystem for today's variety of application and protocol stacks. Today's ecosystem demonstrates a clear need for diversity. App users will benefit from this platform and will be able to apply it to their app scenarios without worrying about the stack choice. App developers will also be able to use different sockets to drive different stacks in one app," said Chenxi Wang, VP Network Strategy and Ecosystem, Huawei. "For Huawei, the next generation of high-throughput/low-latency solutions will also benefit from this plug-and-play system. This solution will bring a new experience specifically for app and stack developers."

"We are pleased to welcome Huawei's DMM project into the FD.io ecosystem," said Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking and Orchestration, The Linux Foundation. "As networking hits Harmonization 2.0, it's projects like DMM – which improves and redesigns how protocol stacks are used and developed – that further integrate container networking."

Details on the FD.io community can be found by going to https://fd.io/. DMM project details can be found at https://wiki.fd.io/view/DMM.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-unveils-open-source-dmm-project-that-redesigns-the-protocol-stack-container-in-networking-300625227.html

SOURCE Huawei

