Huawei USA And Futurewei Experts To Participate In Network Automation Webinar For Operators

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA announced tech industry experts from Huawei and Futurewei will participate in the Network Automation: Getting To Zero Touch webinar hosted by Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief of RCR Wireless News.

WHAT: Network Automation: Getting To Zero Touch webinar



WHY: The Network Automation: Getting To Zero Touch webinar will explore how operators cloudify their networks—while maintaining quality and control through the transition—to keep up with increasing network complexity and the rise of the 5G/IoT era.



WHO: Speakers include Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief of RCR Wireless News; Michael Dortch, Senior Public Relations Manager at Huawei Technologies USA, and Jane Shen, Senior Director of Technical Planning, NFVCC at Futurewei.



WHEN: Monday October 7, 2019 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET



HOW: Register for the one-hour webinar here.

Huawei started research in 5G as early as 2009, and we have been a key contributor to 5G standards. We believe in an open and competitive marketplace that allows operators and consumers to realize the benefits of affordable 5G. To that end, we have established industry organizations, such as the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), 5G Slicing Association (5GSA), and 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) and are a member of the EU's 5G Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership (5G PPP).

In terms of 5G technology and deployment, Huawei is more than a year ahead of the rest of the industry. To date, we have signed over 50 commercial contracts, made cooperative agreements with more than 50 partners, and shipped 150,000 5G base stations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In fact, we are currently the only company that can provide end-to-end 5G systems, which includes both wireless base stations and self-developed antennas and chips. This unique technological advantage allows Huawei to deliver the best-performing, most-integrated, and energy-efficient 5G solutions in the industry.

Without Huawei's innovation and products, the rollout of 5G would take more time, be more expensive, and consumers would be left paying the bill. Governments and customers that are focused on using the best supplier for their 5G network deployment will substantially shorten the time-to-market of this new technology.

