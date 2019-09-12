Huawei USA Cyber Security Expert Andy Purdy To Speak At CCA Annual Convention 2019

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA Chief Security Officer, Andy Purdy, will speak at the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) Annual Convention. Held at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, RI, from Sept. 16-18, it is the only North American event to focus exclusively on smart strategies, technology innovations, and business opportunities for smaller carriers in an increasingly mobile world.

A government and industry veteran, Purdy oversees Huawei USA's cybersecurity assurance strategy and supports the development of a global security framework to be adopted by all vendors throughout the information communications technology supply chain.

The seminar, "Let's Collaborate to Make America's Communication Networks Safer," moderated by Jeff Mucci, CEO of RCR Wireless News, will address the need for collaboration by private and public organizations to secure cyberspace. Other panelists include Tony Scott, Senior Advisor for Privacy & Security of Squire Patton Boggs, and Kevin L. Jackson, CEO and Founder of GovCloud Network. Scott was the nation's first Federal Chief Information Officer serving in the Obama administration. During the session on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. ET in Room 551, they will cover the steps to develop and strengthen global, uniform standards and best practices, as well as independent verification mechanisms and how telecom operators, equipment vendors, and third-party providers can and should be involved in the process.

According to Purdy, "At a high level, 5G is going to enable technologies to help the digitization of so many industries from autonomous driving to remote surgery and even farming. It'll allow more data, faster. And as we move toward a faster digital future in America, the context for the 5G discussion must be to create a comprehensive program to evaluate all the products and service providers to make sure we're safe."

Cybersecurity is in Huawei's DNA. Security requirements are embedded into how the company designs, builds, and delivers products globally. Since Huawei was founded in 1987, there has not been a single major cyber security incident. Huawei abides by all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions it operates, including all export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, U.S., and EU.

For more information about Huawei's commitment to cybersecurity, check out Huawei.com/us/facts.

For more information on the CCA Annual Convention, visit https://www.cca-convention.org/.

