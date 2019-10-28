Huawei USA Cybersecurity Expert Tim Danks to Speak at Secure World Denver 2019

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations, Tim Danks, will speak at Secure World Denver 2019 on supply chain risk. Held at The Cable Center in Denver, CO, from Oct. 29-30, the conference connects security professionals and provides attendees with critical knowledge and tools to thwart ever-evolving security threats.

With extensive background in the telecom and high tech industries, Danks leverages cybersecurity, privacy and risk expertise to inform local business operations policy and processes at Huawei USA.

The panel, "Discussion with Huawei's VP of Risk Management: A Supply Chain Security Case Study," will be moderated by Craig Spiezle, Founder & Managing Director at AgeLight Digital Trust Advisory Group. Spiezle serves as a strategic advisor in the areas of trust, security, privacy and IoT to industry and public sectors. During the session on Oct. 30 at 11:15 a.m. MDT in Room CT+T, Danks will discuss how to mitigate an organization's supply chain risk by applying stringent criteria to all devices and services. He will also provide a recent review of Huawei's technologies and lessons learned that can be applied to every enterprise, including best practices advocated by NIST, NTIA, and others.

According to Danks, "Increased reliance on new technologies introduces new threats into an ecosystem and supply chains. It's critical for organizations to understand how to strengthen security measures through design, use of risk-based decision models and sharing of threat intelligence data to minimize risk and improve safety."

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

