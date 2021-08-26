Huawei USA Experts to Lead 5G Discussions at The Big 5G Event

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA will lead key discussions at Light Reading's The Big 5G Event, which will deliver unparalleled insights into the telecommunications industry and the current 5G landscape. Virtual sessions will begin on August 30th and live events will kick off at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on August 31st (registration here). The primary focus will be on the implementation, industry benefits and cybersecurity challenges associated with 5G connectivity. Additional materials on Huawei's recent initiatives can also be found at the company's virtual booth and session information and Huawei participation is as follows:

Keynote Panel Discussion : Who's leading the 5G rollout race? Evaluating the changing dynamics of the ongoing network rollouts in North America

Participants : Paul Scanlan , CTO, Huawei Carrier Business Group, Huawei Technologies; Heather Campbell , VP, National Access Networks Engineering, Rogers Communications Inc.; Nivi Thadasina , VP, Engineering, Samsung; Emil Olbrich , VP, Network Technologies, Signals Research Group; Michael Litherland , Chief Strategy Officer, QCT.

Participants: Andy Purdy , Chief Security Officer, Huawei Technologies USA ; Will Townsend , Principal Analyst, Networking and Security Practices, Moor Insight & Strategy; Milton Mueller , Program Director, Masters of Science in Cybersecurity Policy, Georgia Tech ; Tanner Johnson , Principal Analyst, Data Security, IoT Security, Omdia (moderator).

Participants: Mohamed Madkour , VP, Wireless Networks Marketing & Solutions, Huawei Technologies; Jason Inskeep , Director, 5G Center of Excellence, AT&T; Josie Leyman Elias , Program Manager, Digital Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School ; Manish Tripathi , VP, Engineering for the Engineering Services Group, Qualcomm; John Thomas , Senior Director, Field Systems Engineering, Sierra Wireless; Camille Mendler , Chief Analyst, Service Provider Enterprise, Omdia (moderator).

Huawei Technologies USA has a longstanding relationship with Light Reading dating back to 2011, and has been sponsoring The Big 5G Event at a platinum level since 2016, offering its expertise in the 5G space as a global leader in 5G innovation. Spokespeople will emphasize the company's commitment to providing widespread connectivity for all during conversations at The Big 5G Event.

For more information on Huawei's sessions, visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/sponsors/huawei/

