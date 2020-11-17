Huawei USA's Andy Purdy to Speak on Data Privacy Panel at 2020 Telecom Review Leaders' Summit

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Chief Security Officer, Andy Purdy, will be speaking on a panel at the upcoming Telecom Review Leaders' Summit. Taking place on November 18, the Summit will be held both in-person at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai and virtually via Zoom. Virtual registration can be found here. In its 14th edition, the Summit will feature expert discussions on the 5G era, the digital transformation of telecommunications, and regulating data privacy in a virtually connected world.

Purdy will participate virtually on the panel titled, "Regulating Data Privacy in a Virtually Connected World," at 8:45 a.m. ET which will focus on the new normal of data privacy post-pandemic, the surge in video communication applications and its implications on data privacy, and ways to secure communication in today's digital world. Purdy will be joined on the panel by Khaled Hegazy, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Etisalat Misr, Bilel Jamoussi, Chief, Study Groups Department, Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at ITU, Ghazi Atallah, CEO at NXN, and Marcel Rizcallah, Senior Director, EMEA Consulting Security Domain Leader at Oracle. Mr. Hani Obeid, Partner at NXN, will be moderating the panel.

The Telecom Review Leaders' Summit will bring together leaders of the information and communications technology industry from around the world, and Huawei will be sponsoring as a strategic partner. At last year's Summit, Huawei was recognized for introducing innovations that helped organizations worldwide harness the value of a fully connected, intelligent world. For this, Huawei was awarded with the 2019 Telecom Review Excellence awards for 'Best Industry Vendor' and 'Best 5G Innovation' by an independent panel of 15 judges.

For more information and to register for the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4OkatRKPSvu5FGlmIsvkzw

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

