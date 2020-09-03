Huawei USA's Joy Tan to Lead Discussion on Fostering Tech Industry and Government Collaboration at The Information's 2020 WTF Summit

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's SVP of Public Affairs, Joy Tan, will join The Information's 2020 WTF Summit to lead a breakout session. Hosted virtually on September 9-10, The Information's WTF Summit is an intimate summit for women from the tech, media and finance industries that provides attendees with the opportunity to learn from one another and build connections between New York and Silicon Valley. Tan will join a group of high-powered female speakers who will lead discussions around driving global innovation and social change during unprecedented times. Speakers include, Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and founder of Leanin.org and OptionB.org, Maria Renz, EVP and Group Business Unit Leader at SoFi and former VP of Global Delivery Experience for Amazon, Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising & Client Partnerships for NBCUniversal, and Laurene Powell Jobs, Founder of Emerson Collective, among others.

The breakout session, titled, "The Tech Reset: The tension between the tech industry and government," will take place on Thursday, September 10 at 1:45 p.m. ET. The discussion will focus on how technology companies and governments can work together to establish standards, best practices and regulations that benefit everyone. Over the past few years, everything from ride sharing and social media to 5G and AI has been closely scrutinized, breeding increasing tension between the technology industry and governments. Geopolitical conflicts have only exacerbated these tensions, which have destabilized the global supply chain and impacted tens of thousands of workers and their families. As a result, we're headed towards a tech reset, which provides a significant opportunity for technology companies and governments to collaborate on effective policies. Together, this can bring out the best of what the technology industry has to offer: breakthrough innovation, good paying jobs, and solutions to some of the most challenging problems.

For more information and to register for "The Tech Reset: The tension between the tech industry and government," visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-informations-2020-wtf-summit-tickets-71706787933

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

