Huawei USA's Tim Danks to Lead Discussion on Building a Framework for Global Supply Chain Cybersecurity at Reuters' Supply Chain USA 2020

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's VP of Risk Management and Partner Relations Tim Danks will join Supply Chain USA 2020 to participate in a fireside chat, discussing global supply chain cybersecurity. Hosted virtually on October 7-8, Supply Chain USA is a Reuters-hosted forum where supply chain executives convene to define the future of the supply chain industry, exploring ecommerce, digital collaboration, business continuity and operational excellence. Danks will join other supply chain and logistics leaders who will guide discussions around ways to build a stronger, more agile, more resilient and more sustainable industry. Speakers include William Falstich, Vice President, Global Supply Chain – Sterile Injectable Hospital Business for Pfizer, Rob Walpole, Vice President, Cargo Operations & Logistics for Delta Air Lines, Scott Sureddin, CEO for DHL Supply Chain North America, and Robert Sanchez, Chairman and CEO for Ryder System, among others.

The fireside chat titled, "Build a Framework for Global Supply Chain Cybersecurity," will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The discussion will focus on various topics, including the impact of COVID-19 on supply chain resiliency, the role that risk and resiliency plays in supply chain strategy, as well as the relevance of risk to board level agendas. This session will clarify why regulatory focus 'on country of origin' misses the mark in a global supply chain ecosystem, where competitors overlap on suppliers, technology partners and carriers.

For more information and to register for "Build a Framework for Global Supply Chain Cybersecurity," visit: https://reutersevents.com/events/3pl/register.php



