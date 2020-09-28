Huawei USA's Tim Danks to Lead Discussion on Understanding the State of Global Supply Chain Risk at The Virtual American Supply Chain 2020 Summit

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's VP of Risk Management and Partner Relations Tim Danks will join The Virtual American Supply Chain 2020 Summit to give a keynote presentation. Hosted virtually on September 29-30, The Virtual American Supply Chain 2020 Summit is a leadership focused meeting for supply chain executives organized to improve supply chain and procurement strategy across the globe. Danks will join a cohort of supply chain and logistics leaders who will guide discussions around maximizing supply chain profitability and increasing visibility while mitigating risks. Speakers include, Cindy Mead, Chief Mission Assurance Directorate for NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Chad Ducote, VP of Supply Chain for Walmart, Rachel Kutz, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Global Supply Chain for AT&T, and Paul Misener, VP of Global Innovation and Communication for Amazon, among others.

The keynote titled, "Building a Framework for Global Supply Chain Cybersecurity," will take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:05 a.m. ET. The discussion will focus on understanding the state of global supply chain risk in the era of trade wars, pervasive cyber threats and technology nationalism to better manage supply chain operations. The past year has seen drastic interruption to the global supply chain, resulting in a shift toward bringing manufacturing and jobs closer to home. As a result, we're experiencing a trend toward reshoring supply chains by companies around the globe. The supply chain interruption and the resulting loss of trust in companies' ability to provide goods presents an opportunity to build a new system to promote free trade while ensuring operation security. This session will encourage discussion around how to address ongoing issues in the manufacturing industry, while providing a reliable and robust supply chain for all.

For more information and to register for "Building a Framework for Global Supply Chain Cybersecurity" visit: https://supplychainus.com/register/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

