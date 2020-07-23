Huawei USA's Tim Danks to Speak on Technology and Innovation Panel at R.E.A.C.H. 2020

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Vice President, Risk Management and Partner Relations, Tim Danks, will be speaking on a panel at the upcoming Reinforcing Employment Access and Career Hiring (R.E.A.C.H.) 2020 conference. Taking place on July 28- 30, the 2020 conference will showcase real-life experiences and provide a practical guide on best practices for hiring, training, and retaining persons with disabilities. Globally, Huawei has been recognized as a top company to work for with a diverse workforce of talented professionals in more than 170 countries.

Danks' virtual panel titled, "Technology and Innovation," will take place on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Danks will be joined on the panel by industry leaders including Lori Golden, Abilities Strategy Leader for Ernst and Young, Alicia Hawley, Global Creative Lead/True Ability ERG Comms & Strategy for Dell Technologies, and Jacqueline Lewis, Manager for Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Beach Gardens. Debra Ruh, Chief Executive Officer of Ruh Global Impact and global disability inclusion strategist, will be delivering the keynote during day one of the event, and will discuss technology and innovation for individuals with unique needs.

Huawei is committed to creating a harmonious and inclusive workplace so that every employee has sufficient room to grow and maximize their potential. Danks' participation on the R.E.A.C.H. technology and innovation panel reiterates Huawei's commitment to creating an open, inclusive environment that encourages mutual respect and diversity across the organization, while advancing technology and innovation worldwide.

For more on the Reinforcing Employment Access and Career Hiring (R.E.A.C.H.) 2020 conference, visit: https://www.careersourcepbc.com/job-seekers/disabilities-services/reach-2020

