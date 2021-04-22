Huawei's Joy Tan to Discuss AI Climate Solutions at Foreign Policy's Virtual Climate Summit

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Joy Tan, will be participating on a panel at Foreign Policy's upcoming Virtual Climate Summit. Taking place on April 27 and 28, the event will bring together top government officials, industry leaders, and issue experts to drive awareness to climate priorities and highlight innovative strategies for global solutions to urgent climate problems. John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, will be delivering the keynote address in an opening conversation with Ravi Agrawal, Editor in Chief of Foreign Policy. Virtual registration and the event agenda can be found here.

Tan's virtual panel titled, "Harnessing AI Solutions to Save the Planet," will take place on Tuesday, April 27th at 11:20 a.m. ET. The discussion will begin with a video introduction from Topher White, CEO and Founder of Rainforest Connection, Huawei's partner in protecting rainforests from illegal logging and poachers. Following the introduction, Tan will be joined on the live panel discussion by Abhilasha Purwar, Founder and CEO of Blue Sky, and Janet Ranganathan, Vice President for Research, Data, and Innovation at the World Resource Institute. The panel will be moderated by Andrew Sollinger, Publisher of Foreign Policy.

Recent AI advances provide vital tools that can help officials make informed climate decisions, prepare for climate impacts, build resilience efforts, and determine promising ways to reverse the effects of climate change. From helping during the 2019 swine flu epidemic, to reducing deforestation and monitoring trees both inside and outside of forests, experts will be discussing climate-focused AI efforts, as well as ways AI technology can make global supply chains more environmentally friendly. Leaders at the intersection of climate science, advanced technology, and global climate policy will be sharing insights into how countries can leverage the potential of AI to best adapt their policies and economies for the changing planet.

For more information and to register for Foreign Policy's Virtual Climate Summit and the panel on "Harnessing AI Solutions to Save the Planet," visit: https://foreignpolicy.com/events/climate-summit/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

