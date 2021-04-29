Huawei's Joy Tan to Discuss the Digital Divide During Third Edition of Financial Times Global Boardroom Event

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, May 5, Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA will join a growing list of global policy, business and financial leaders at the Financial Times' third edition of The Global Boardroom. The digital conference taking place from May 4-6, will discuss the practical steps governments, businesses and financiers can take to build a resilient, sustainable recovery, more than a year into a crisis that has crippled the global economy.

Tan will participate in the panel session titled, "The US Digital Divide: Will the Pandemic be a Catalyst for Change?" which begins at 5 p.m. ET on May 5, and will explain the digital divide in the U.S. and explore ways to close it. Tan will join Kathryn de Wit, Project Director of the Broadband Access Initiative at The Pew Charitable Trusts and Gary Michelson, Founder and Co-chair of the Michelson 20MM Foundation to address policy form, realistic connectivity targets and corporations' role in bridging the digital divide. The session will be moderated by Hannah Murphy, Tech Correspondent at the Financial Times.

In early 2020, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that 21.3 million Americans, or 6.5% of the population, did not have broadband access. While the pandemic has accelerated the digitization of customer interactions by up to three years, many still lack access to connectivity that would allow them to experience this progress. The pandemic has deepened this digital divide, but it could also become a catalyst for providing reliable, fast and affordable internet to all. The Biden administration has stipulated universal broadband access in future legislation, but what does this mean in practice?

Since its inception in 1987, Huawei has been working tirelessly to close the digital divide, thereby creating a fully connected global community. By focusing on technology, applications and skills, Huawei is building the infrastructure needed to ensure no one is left behind in the digital age.

For more information and to register for "The US Digital Divide: Will the Pandemic be a Catalyst for Change?" visit: https://bit.ly/2QxKmjK

