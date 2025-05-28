HUAZHI ENERGY's 100kW/125kW PCS Secures Germany's Rigorous VDE 4110 Certification from TÜV Süd

MUNICH, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAZHI ENERGY, a global leading manufacturer in C&I energy storage, has successfully obtained the prestigious grid-connected VDE 4110 pre-certification from TÜV Süd for its Power Conversion System - PCS-100K/EU,PCS-125K/EU. This certification reinforces HUAZHI's commitment to efficient, reliable, and safe solution for the increasing deployment of C&I ESS worldwide，which provides significant momentum for accelerating global market expansion.

Rigorous Testing & Authoritative Certification

HUAZHI's 100kW/125kW PCS Secures Germany's Rigorous VDE 4110 Pre-certification from TÜV Süd

As the 'heart' of energy storage systems, the Power Conversion System (PCS) is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient operation. Its significance and strategic value are highly regarded within the global market. The VDE 4110 standard ranks among Europe's most rigorous grid connection requirements, ensuring compliance with the highest levels of quality, performance, and grid code regulations.

HUAZHI's 100kW&125kW PCS has secured Germany's rigorous VDE 4110 Certification from TÜV Süd and successfully passed all pre-testing, outperforming standard requirements across all metrics and demonstrating, showcases its technical strength and ability to meet global grid standards. This demonstrated its strength in delivering stable solutions within complex grid environments and further solidifies its recognition and competitiveness in the international market.

PCS Core Technology: Enabling Ultra-Reliable, Long-Duration Energy Storage System

PCS-100K/EU, PCS-125K/EU maintain an IP65 high protection rating and premium component selection, featuring dedicated design optimizations for overseas grid-connected applications, employs advanced control strategies to optimize its operation under extreme conditions. The PCS features a modular design to enhance flexible configuration and grid stability, it offers exceptional adaptability to diverse configurations and multiple applications. Integrated with the proprietary PCS, the All-in-One cabinet EnerBox offers stability and durability in harsh conditions, delivers ultra-fast response performance and provides robust support for ancillary services, demand response and primary/secondary frequency regulation.

Expanding Global Compliance & Market Expansion

This milestone underscores HUAZHI's commitment to providing high-performance energy storage solutions. In the future, HUAZHI will continuously enhance localized services overseas and drive localized technology adaptation. By aligning with the unique needs of customers across different countries and regions, we aim to deliver high-quality products and customized system solutions to the global energy storage market. Our goal is to empower partners to seize strategic advantages in the global energy transition.

About HUAZHI

HUAZHI ENERGY is one of China's Top 3 C&I ESS providers, which has rapidly developed into a market leader in three years. Backed by 15 years of expertise in energy storage, photovoltaic, wind power, EV charging infrastructure and AI as well as a strong innovation capability (50% ratio of R&D), with over 3600+ cabinets deployed all over the world. HUAZHI has established a strong local service system with local partners in Europe to ensure quality and the reliability of services, we're committed to be a trusted renewable energy partner and conduct mass deployment for commercial and industrial clients in Europe through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

