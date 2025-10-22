HUB 2026 BENEFITS COST TRENDS REPORT REVEALS EMPLOYERS FACING 8-10% INCREASE IN BENEFIT COSTS FOR 2026

National and Regional Cost Projections for Medical, Rx, Dental and Vision Coverage.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm Hub International Limited's (HUB) Employee Benefits Actuarial & Financial Consulting practice has released its 2026 Benefits Cost Trends Report to help employers manage rising benefits costs. Backed by proprietary survey data, benchmarks and actuarial analysis, the report provides national and regional projections for medical, Rx, dental, and vision coverage, giving employers actionable insights for planning and budgeting in the year ahead.

2026 Benefits Cost Trends Report

"This report is designed to equip organizations with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their benefits strategy and properly apply trend to their budget rate setting process," said Kirsten Bot, HUB's National Director, Actuarial & Financial Consulting. "Overall, the market points to sustained upward pressure on benefit costs, with pharmacy emerging as the most critical driver of cost increases."

The 2026 Benefits Cost Trends Report revealed several important insights:

Medical & Rx Combined: Trends are projected at 8% - 10% nationally.

Trends are projected at 8% - 10% nationally. Rx Only: Trends are projected to be between 10% - 12%.

Trends are projected to be between 10% - 12%. Medical Only: Trends are projected to be between 7% - 9%.

Trends are projected to be between 7% - 9%. Dental: Trends are projected to be between 4% - 5%.

Trends are projected to be between 4% - 5%. Vision: Trends are projected to be between 2% - 3%.

"The future of employee benefits lies in personalization so employers can optimize programs and focus their spend on the benefits that matter most," said Michael Booth, President of HUB's U.S. Employee Benefits Practice. "Employers that integrate persona-driven insights into their strategy will not only meet evolving workforce expectations but also build sustainable benefits their organizations and their employees."

HUB recently launched the 2025 Workforce Vitality Gap Index, which reveals notable differences between what employers offer and what employees value when it comes to benefits.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited