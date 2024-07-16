HUB Analytics Officially Launches, Pioneering a New Era in Financial Insights

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Analytics is breaking ground in the financial industry with the introduction of cutting-edge financial modeling, budgeting and forecasting tools.

HUB Analytics is an all-in-one platform that enables businesses of all sizes, and especially small businesses, to make strategic and data-driven decisions about their company's finances.

Financial Clarity. Business Success.

"Leveraging advanced AI models and our team's decades of experience in finance and technology, we built HUB Analytics to be a platform that combines the expertise of an entire accounting department into a single platform," said Robert Rodrigues, CEO & Founder of HUB Analytics. "You can't make good decisions on bad data. That's why we designed HUB to be like a CFO, accounting manager and controller in your pocket."

The platform combines three key aspects of running a business, including:

A data diagnostic tool that uses a 150-point check system to ensure the accuracy and integrity of financial records

Advanced and comprehensive financial reporting that distills complex information into easy-to-understand insights, recommendations and goals

CFO-level insights and recommendations that give business owners expert and actionable recommendations on costs, profitability and more

With a user-friendly interface and deep real-time collaboration capabilities, HUB Analytics makes it easy for businesses to manage their finances. Advanced security measures keep all records and data safe, while integration with QuickBooks makes for easy data management and an unparalleled customer experience.

Already, customer feedback has shown a notable increase in decision-making speed and accuracy — thanks to the platform's robust analytics capabilities. The additional features also give the platform capabilities beyond those currently available on the market, such as Fathom or Reach Reporting.

"HUB is designed to be a platform that does more than reporting. It's built on the three key pillars of financial success: data diagnostics, reporting and insights," Rodrigues said. "The platform won't just show you what happened with your business — it'll explain why it happened and provide expert insights on what you should do about it."

Customers interested in the next generation of financial reporting and insights can request a demo on the HUB Analytics website .

About HUB

HUB Analytics is an all-in-one business reporting tool that empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions. Founded by leaders in finance, technology and business management, HUB is empowering businesses to thrive and rewrite their success narratives.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HUB Analytics