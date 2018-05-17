WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of HUB International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage, risk advisory and employee benefits consultancy firm, announced today the hiring Mark Dobbs as a Vice President of and Producer for the national Real Estate Specialty Practice.

HUB California Adds Mark Dobbs to HUB'S National Real Estate Specialty Practice in Westlake Village

Dobbs has over fifteen years of experience in global commercial real estate business facets to include international investment banking, real estate investment, insurance, and risk management solution implementation. Most recently Dobbs was Vice President of the Construction and Real Estate Group for global insurance brokerage firms Marsh & McLennan and Alliant where he attended to middle market and large institutional real estate clients. Dobbs also previously worked within the real estate industry as a Senior Investment Consultant specializing in the multifamily market and within the investment banking sector in London, England (Goldman Sachs).

Dobbs joins HUB International several months after the global brokerage announced its intention to create a number of industry-unique cross-border Specialty Practices. The roles.and purposes of Specialty Practices are to provide sales and account servicing personnel with a deep understanding of their respective industry silo. In that uniting of the resources and personnel expertise of over four hundred offices in the United States and Canada and over ten thousand employees worldwide HUB will bring to bear a collegial enterprise dedicated to improving client experience, Producer specific education and consulting capabilities and risk management deliverables.

Dobbs will be an integral part of the Real Estate Specialty Practice and is indicative of the expertise and experience that will shape the core of the HUB Real Estate Specialty Practice. Dobbs' Manager, Darren Caesar said of Dobbs' hiring, "We are excited to have Mark aboard! His experience and knowledge in the Real Estate Market match perfectly with our Real Estate Programs and services he will introduce to his clients and centers of influence." James "Chip" Stuart, HUB California's Chief Sales Officer and National Specialty Practice Leader for the Real Estate Specialty Practice concurred with Caesar saying of Dobb's joining HUB, "Mark will join the HUB Real Estate Specialty providing HUB client's tools and resources to help reduce premium costs and administrative burdens. He will have access to exclusive new HUB insurance programs for Real Estate owners and managers in Southern California."

Dobbs said of his new role with HUB, "My extensive commercial real estate background allows me to better leverage the full scope of HUB's risk management services to advise my clients and to effectively communicate, guide and implement the most effective strategies. With over seven years of prior experience in commercial real estate exclusively such as development, management, acquisitions, and brokerage I believe this experience allows for a deep understanding of the needs and an ability to anticipate the complex requirements of commercial real estate owners and operators in all facets of their business."

Dobbs holds a bachelor's degree in international business administration from San Francisco State University. He also completed studies at the University of Paris, Oxford University, and the European Business School at the University of Wales.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Hub International Limited is a leading global insurance brokerage that provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment, and risk management products and services through offices located in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Hub California is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub International Limited.

Media Contact:

Darren D. Caesar CIC MA

Executive Vice President

Chief Commercial Lines Officer

HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

California

Office: 805-879-9521

Fax: 805-617-1749

195301@email4pr.com

hubinternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-california-adds-mark-dobbs-to-hubs-national-real-estate-specialty-practice-in-westlake-village-300650212.html

SOURCE HUB International

Related Links

http://hubinternational.com

