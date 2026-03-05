Hub Group (HUBG) Shares Crater Amid Admitted Improper Accounting - Hagens Berman

HUBG Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) saw the price of their shares fall over 27% during trading on February 6, 2026, after the company filed its current report warning that its quarterly reports going back to March 31, 2025 "should no longer be relied upon."

The development and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman open an investigation into whether Hub Group may have intentionally misled investors about having prepared its financial statements consistent with relevant accounting rules. The firm urges Hub Group investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Investigation:

In the past, Hub Group has assured investors that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and fairly presented its financial condition. The company also assured investors that its disclosure controls and procedures were sufficient.

These assurances came into question after the market closed on February 5, 2026. That day, Hub Group filed a report with the SEC warning investors not to rely on certain of its quarterly reports because the company understated "purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025."

The specific quarterly reports which the company warned about include the periods ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2025.

Hub Group also revealed that it "expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for the year ended December 31, 2025[,]" and that it "is continuing to assess the potential impact to its consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023."

The market's reaction was swift. During trading the next day, the price of Hub Group shares tanked as much as $14.16 (-27%), wiping out over $800 million of market capitalization in a single day.

"We're investigating whether, having repeatedly assured investors about the propriety of it is financials and controls, Hub Group may have intentionally understated expenses and whether fiscal years 2023 and 2024 may also be impacted," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hub Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

